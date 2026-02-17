Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

A short-seller attack knocked this non-prime lender off its highs. But the business keeps growing, the dividend keeps rising, and the selloff may be creating a rare long-term opportunity.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Goeasy's stock is down 44% from its highs despite record revenue growth of 15% year-over-year
  • The company has delivered an average return on equity of 23.9% over five years.
  • A quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share was just approved, signaling management confidence.  

Valued at a market cap of $1.95 billion, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has created significant wealth for long-term shareholders. In the last decade, GSY stock has returned 800% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Despite these outsized gains, the TSX dividend stock is down 44% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from a 5% yield.

goeasy is a Mississauga-based lender that has quietly built one of the strongest track records in Canadian finance. Revenue hit a record in the most recent quarter, the loan portfolio topped $5.4 billion, and management also raised the quarterly dividend.

For long-term investors who can stomach some volatility, this kind of disconnect between stock price and business fundamentals is exactly what creates generational buying opportunities.

What goeasy does and why it matters

goeasy serves what the financial industry calls “non-prime” borrowers. Its customers include Canadians who don’t qualify for loans from traditional banks because of limited credit history, past financial hardship, or other circumstances.

Through its three brands, easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare, goeasy offers everything from unsecured personal loans to home equity loans, auto financing, and lease-to-own products on furniture and appliances. Since its founding, the company has originated $18.5 billion in loans to over 1.6 million Canadians, according to company statements.

The business model is built on risk-based pricing. Borrowers start with higher interest rates that reflect their credit risk. As they build a track record of repayments, goeasy helps them graduate to lower rates over time. It’s a model that aligns the company’s incentives with its customers’ success.

Roughly one-third of goeasy’s borrowers successfully graduate back to prime lending within a year of starting a relationship with the company.

Is the GSY stock sell-off overdone?

The stock’s 44% decline stems from a short-seller report published in September 2025, just days after GSY approached all-time highs. Management used the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call to provide additional transparency on two specific areas that had raised eyebrows: interest receivable on the balance sheet and the company’s borrower assistance programs.

Here’s the short version on interest receivable:

  • The $142 million balance reflects interest accrued on all loans under international accounting standards.
  • Roughly two-thirds of it is normal accrual tied to performing loans.
  • The rest relates to delinquent accounts and borrowers using assistance tools, a standard feature of non-prime lending.

When a customer faces financial hardship, goeasy offers tools to help them stay current rather than default immediately. In any given month, about one in 10 borrowers uses one of these tools. For context, that rate reached 12-13% at the peak of the COVID pandemic and typically runs around 7-8% in normal economic times.

The broader Canadian economy is creating real headwinds right now. Unemployment hit 7.1% in Q3 2025, the highest level since 2016 outside of the COVID years, according to management commentary.

That pressure is showing up in early-stage delinquencies. But goeasy’s net charge-off rate actually improved 30 basis points year over year to 8.9%, landing at the low end of its own guidance range.

Is GSY stock undervalued?

In Q3 of 2025, Goeasy reported revenue of $440 million, an increase of 15% year over year. Its loan originations rose 13% to $940 million while the gross consumer loan portfolio grew 24% to $5.4 billion. Its operating income rose 4% to $170 million, while earnings per share were $4.12.

The goeasy board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share, representing an annual payout of $5.84. The consumer lending platform offered an annual dividend of “just” $0.48 per share in 2016.

GSY stock is priced at 6.4 times forward earnings, below its 10-year average of 10 times. If the earnings multiple returns to its historical mean, the TSX stock could surge by nearly 100% over the next 12 months. Analysts remain bullish, with consensus price targets indicating a 60% gain.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

These top Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term growth, making them ideal buy-and-hold picks for any TFSA.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA Stock With a 9.7% Monthly Payout

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, non-bank lender paying monthly dividends is an income powerhouse for TFSA investors in February.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Companies Are Raising Payouts Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Andrew Button

I'm bullish on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) this year.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Adam Othman

Grow your retirement funds by investing in the best Canadian retirement accounts while keeping assets like Manulife Financial in your…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield strategy can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian REIT offers a 5.6% yield and consistent monthly payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »