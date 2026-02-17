Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

Worried about how AI could disrupt your investment portfolio? Hold these three high quality blue-chip stocks for growth and income.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

Boring blue-chip stocks could soon be in vogue in 2026. The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) first caused havoc on software stocks. Now professional service stocks are getting hit.

In some ways, it feels like there is nowhere to hide from the AI threats. In fact, some portfolio managers are now pre-emptively selling stocks that they believe could one day see some AI disruption, even though there is no evidence to demonstrate those threats.

Hard assets are safehavens from AI risks

Chances are many of these trades are major overreactions. Yet, that doesn’t prevent them from happening in the near-term.

The point is that investors may want to diversify their portfolios into more defensive areas where AI disruption is very unlikely. The more diversified your portfolio, the less likely you are to be significantly hit by one of these AI sell-offs.

If you are looking for ideas, these three Canadian blue-chip stocks are based on hard assets that should remain essential for many years ahead.

CP: A top blue-chip infrastructure network

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) might be one of the smallest North American railroads, but it has delivered some of the best results in the sector for the past few years.

The merger with Kansas City Southern made CP the only rail line that connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico on a singular network. The company has been unlocking considerable synergies and new selling opportunities.

The biggest challenge has been a weak freight environment and tariff policy in the U.S. CP has the most cross border exposure, so it has been impacted. Yet, it has still delivered good results.

In 2025, revenues were up only 4%. However, diluted earnings per share rose 8% to $4.61. Management is guiding for low double digit earnings per share growth in 2026.

CP is one of the best run railroads in North America. Even if the economy doesn’t improve, this blue-chip stock should still deliver above average industry growth ahead. It pays a 0.8% dividend yield that it recently resumed growing on a regular basis.

PPL: A top energy infrastructure stock

If you are worried about AI threats, essential infrastructure could be a nice hedge. Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) could actually be a net winner from the data centre/AI boom.

Pembina is one of Western Canada’s largest energy infrastructure players. It provides collection and egress pipelines, gas storage, processing, fractionation, and export terminals. It also has one of only a few LNG export facilities under construction in Canada. Earlier last year, Pembina announced that it was in discussions to provide energy for a major data centre complex in Alberta.

Pembina will likely only grow by the mid-single digits in 2026. However, this blue-chip stock should see a nice earnings uptick as some of its growing infrastructure backlog comes online. Pembina pays a nice 4.7% yield, so get paid for this to unfold.

GRT: A blue-chip real estate stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is another boring blue-chip stock that should be AI-resilient. Granite owns high quality logistics and manufacturing properties across Canada, the United States, Europe, and recently, the U.K.

I like to think of this stock as an infrastructure stock. Its properties help facilitate modern commerce and e-commerce.

Granite has over 98% occupancy, a quality list of tenants, long-term leases, and attractive rental rate growth. The REIT expects to grow by a high single digit rate in 2025. It is likely to enjoy similar strong growth in 2026.

Granite pays a 3.9% distribution that has risen for 15 consecutive years. The steadily growing income is nice relief when the market turns volatile. Granite stock is a great hedge against AI disruption today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

