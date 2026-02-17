Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs. Sun Life?

Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs. Sun Life?

Canadian insurance stocks such as Manulife and Sun Life continue to grow at a steady pace while offering shareholders a tasty dividend.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Sun Life delivered 12% EPS growth and 18.2% ROE, outperforming Manulife's 8% EPS growth and 16.5% core ROE.
  • Manulife faced U.S. headwinds with 22% earnings decline in that segment, while Sun Life showed balanced strength across all regions.
  • Sun Life trades at a premium valuation with 157% LICAT ratio versus Manulife's 136%, but both offer strong dividend growth.

Canadian investors considering insurance stocks face a difficult choice between two industry giants. Both companies just reported their fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, and the numbers tell an interesting story about where each company stands.

Manulife (TSX:MFC) and Sun Life (TSX:SLF) present different approaches to the life insurance business. While both companies operate globally and offer similar products, their strategic priorities and financial performance present contrasting pictures for investors seeking to allocate capital.

The choice between these two stocks isn’t as simple as picking the one with better earnings. Each company has distinct strengths, weaknesses, and growth strategies that could appeal to different types of investors.

Manulife delivers strong growth but faces U.S. headwinds

In 2025, Manulife grew core earnings per share by 8% year over year. The Toronto-based insurer generated $6.4 billion in cash remittances and returned $5.5 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Manulife’s contraction service margin grew by double digits. In Asia, new business CSM was up over 20% for the sixth consecutive quarter.

However, core earnings in the U.S. were down 22% in Q4 due to unfavourable life insurance claims experience and lower investment spreads. The company also experienced volatility in its alternative long-duration assets (ALDA) portfolio, with a $232 million charge in the fourth quarter.

The TSX dividend-paying giant ended Q4 with a LICAT (life insurance capital adequacy test) ratio of 136%, which provides it with significant financial flexibility. It also announced a 10% increase in the dividend and a new share buyback program totaling 42 million shares.

Sun Life posts record RoE with balanced performance

Sun Life delivered underlying EPS growth of 12% for 2025, beating its medium-term target of 10%. It achieved an underlying return on equity (ROE) of 18.2% for the year, with fourth-quarter ROE hitting 19.1%.

Unlike Manulife, Sun Life saw strong performances across all business segments. Its Asia business delivered 50% year-over-year growth in protection sales, with Hong Kong sales more than doubling.

Sun Life reported a 17% price increase on renewal business for January 2026, positioning it well for improved margins. CEO Kevin Strain emphasized the company’s scale advantage: “We have the scale, the data and underwriting advantages that have helped us create a sustainable earnings business.”

The company’s asset management business exceeded its 2025 earnings target, generating $242 million compared to a $235 million goal set five years ago.

Sun Life is completing buyouts of its private asset managers, BGO and Crescent, in the first half of 2026, thereby deepening ownership and strengthening its alternative asset platform.

Sun Life ended the year with a LICAT ratio of 157%, significantly higher than Manulife’s, and generated $4.2 billion in organic capital.

Which insurance stock wins for investors?

The answer depends on what you value as an investor.

Sun Life offers higher profitability metrics, with its 18.2% ROE substantially ahead of Manulife’s 16.5% core ROE. The company’s medium-term target of a 20% ROE suggests room for expansion. Sun Life also maintained more consistent earnings across segments, avoiding the volatility Manulife experienced in the U.S.

Manulife trades at a lower valuation and could offer greater upside if it can resolve its U.S. challenges and maintain momentum in Asia. The company’s aggressive focus on artificial intelligence could drive future efficiency gains. CEO Phil Witherington said Manulife achieved 30% of its target to generate $1 billion-plus in AI enterprise value by 2027.

For income-focused investors, Manulife’s 10% dividend increase signals confidence in cash generation. For those prioritizing stability and consistent execution, Sun Life’s balanced performance across all segments and higher ROE make it attractive.

Both companies face macroeconomic uncertainty, but their diversified business models provide some protection. The final choice comes down to whether you prefer Manulife’s growth potential at a lower valuation or Sun Life’s proven execution and superior profitability metrics.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

I'm recommending stocks like Enbridge, which has a reliable dividend, a defensive business, and a strong outlook.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

A 4 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong quarterly performance, solid balance sheet, improving payout ratio, and favourable long-term growth outlook, Sienna would be an…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Is The U.S.-Canada Tariff War a Blessing in Disguise?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has not been harmed by the U.S.-Canada tariff war.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Railway and Telecom Stocks Everyone’s Writing Off — Too Soon?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, including these railway and telecom stocks that investors have forgotten about.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Could Pay You While You Wait

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff-driven volatility can make dips feel brutal, and a monthly payer like Slate Grocery REIT can keep cash flowing while…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) stand out as great value bets with nice dividends.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

What’s Happening With BCE’s Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock offers you a dividend yield of 5% despite a massive dividend cut in…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Are You Actually Invested – or Just Gambling?

| Kay Ng

Invest with an investment thesis, diversification, and long-term horizon. Gambling is based on short-term bets and luck with the odds…

Read more »