Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Create Your Own Juicy Portfolio Dividend Yield With These 3 Incredible TSX Stocks

Create Your Own Juicy Portfolio Dividend Yield With These 3 Incredible TSX Stocks

Let’s dive into three top Canadian dividend stocks, and why now may be the time for investors to load up on these names.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Highlight the strategic advantage of holding Canadian dividend stocks like Enbridge, Fortis, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for consistent dividend growth and potential capital appreciation, offering reliable passive income.
  • Enbridge and Fortis are praised for their substantial dividend yields and growth, while Brookfield Infrastructure Partners provides a diversified exposure to sustainable energy, positioning investors well for long-term clean energy trends.

Finding top dividend stocks to invest in is the name of the game for many investors. I think there’s something to such a strategy, given the value of holding companies that have the willingness to return capital to shareholders (that’s supposed to be what investing is all about), as well as the ability to do so.

In order to pay out dividends that grow over time, companies are implicitly required to have solid earnings and cash flow growth. To maintain a given level of dividend growth over a long period of time, that sentiment is doubly true.

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks I think fit the mantra for most long-term investors seeking reliable passive income.

Enbridge

A higher-yielding Canadian dividend stock I continue to tout as a top option for gaining significant up-front yield is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

In addition to the other names on this list, Enbridge has an impressive track record of dividend growth as well. However, as investors will note from the chart above, it’s also true that Enbridge has seen impressive capital appreciation in recent years. That mans that the pipeline operator’s 5.1% dividend yield was much higher previously.

I’ve long called for dividend investors to consider Enbridge as a way to generate up-front yield, but also as a capital appreciation play when the market realizes we’re not likely to get more pipelines in the future. And if we do – Enbridge will be the go-to company (in all likelihood), providing a solid growth and dividend base to build off of.

Fortis

A company with a meaningfully lower yield than Enbridge (at 3.2%), but one with perhaps the best dividend growth profile on the TSX, is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Shares of the Canadian utility giant have been on a similar tear over the course of the past five years, roughly doubling over this timeframe. That’s impressive, considering the company’s 7% or so annual dividend growth rate over past decades.

The company has been able to return an increasing dividend distribution to investors each and every year in part to the company’s defensive and solid underlying business. We need energy, in any market environment, and consumers and businesses are going to pay to keep the lights and heat on. That’s a near certainty investors like right now.

For those thinking long-term, Fortis remains a top pick I’m going to continue pounding the table on right now. Regardless of what you think of AI, Fortis’ standing as a top way to play a surge in electrification, AI, and other energy-intensive trends is noteworthy.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The last name on this list is one that doesn’t necessarily have the same chart as the first two companies mentioned in this piece. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is another top dividend stock I think investors may be overlooking right now.

Now, this stock is one that’s still up over the course of the past five years, which may be surprising to some (given the shifting geopolitical headwinds for renewable energy companies).

That said, Brookfield’s truly diversified approach to developing new and sustainable forms of energy stands out as the reason why this company has been able to weather the storm. With a range of renewable energy sources (with nuclear/uranium surging right now, and leading the way higher for BIP), this is a stock I think can perform well, no matter what the pervasive narrative is in the market.

With a 4.7% dividend yield and a solid balance sheet relative to its peers in this sector, Brookfield Infrastructure remains a top pick of mine for long-term investors playing the inevitable transition toward clean energy over time.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

stock chart
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Set for Major Gains in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian energy stock is set for major gains in 2026 due to a strong free cash flow profile and…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Anything

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines can come and go, but a power producer with long contracts can keep paying you through the noise.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Renewable Energy in Canada: Hype or Historic Opportunity?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is doing big things in renewable energy. But is it just hype?

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong operating performance and favourable growth outlook, I expect Canadian Natural Resources to maintain its upward momentum and…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

With oil demand holding firm and cash flows rising, these two Canadian energy stocks could shine in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock just hit a 52-week high. But is its $8.6 billion MEG buy a stroke of genius…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Demetris Afxentiou

For investors building a dependable income portfolio in 2026, these two dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of yield, stability,…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.5% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I love this TSX oil & gas royalty as a high-yield passive income stock.

Read more »