1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Major Growth in 2026

A Canadian energy stock looks poised for major growth in 2026 when it has three things lining up at once: low costs, visible production growth, and a clear path to free cash flow even if commodity prices wobble. You also want balance-sheet strength, as growth plans mean nothing if interest costs or refinancing risk steal the upside. Finally, look for a company that can turn growth into shareholder returns without starving the business, because that is how a “good year” becomes a repeatable story.

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s heavyweight natural gas producer. It wins by being big, efficient, and disciplined. When gas markets tighten, it can ramp. When markets soften, its cost structure helps it keep generating cash while others sweat.

Over the last year, Tourmaline leaned into a very clear message: it plans to grow, but it wants to do it from a position of strength. It highlights cost-saving initiatives, new gas storage access in Alberta, and LNG-linked contracting that can support demand visibility. It also kept the balance sheet in the spotlight, reporting net debt around $2.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which it framed as roughly 0.6 times net debt to its 2026 forecast cash flow.

The dividend story also stayed front and centre, and it matters because it signals confidence in underlying cash generation. In early 2025, Tourmaline announced a 43% increase to its base dividend and paired it with special dividends tied to free cash flow, now at a 3.3%. That alone can create ample income from even a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TOU $63.40 110 $2.00 $220.00 Quarterly $6,974.00

Into earnings

The earnings numbers show why investors keep circling Tourmaline when they want growth with a real cash engine behind it. In the third quarter of 2025, it reported cash flow of $719.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, on total revenue of $1.5 billion. Net earnings came in at $190.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

Zooming out, Tourmaline reported Q3 2025 cash flow of $719.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, on earnings of $190.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, while holding net debt around $2.3 billion. This it described as roughly 0.6 times its 2026 forecast cash flow. It also kept its 2026 EP capital program at $2.9 billion. Using its then-current strip pricing, it pegged 2026 cash flow at about $4 billion and free cash flow at about $900 million, tying the upside case to improving gas market access and pricing, including LNG-linked contracts and added storage starting in 2026.

For 2026, the growth setup hinges on two practical things: production scale and market access. Tourmaline pointed to 2026 production guidance in the 690,000 to 710,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) range and talked about a longer runway toward materially higher production over time. If Canadian gas demand stays firm, LNG exports continue ramping, and North American supply growth does not swamp the market, Tourmaline has a credible shot at converting volume growth into stronger free cash flow. The risk is obvious, too. Natural gas prices can disappoint fast, and a warm winter or a demand hiccup can flatten the upside.

Foolish takeaway

Valuation is where Tourmaline can look quietly attractive when the energy stock is down, because you’re paying for a company that already generates large operating cash flow, carries manageable net debt, and has shown a willingness to return capital through a mix of base and special dividends.

So could Tourmaline be poised for major growth in 2026? It could, because it has the ingredients that usually matter most: scale, a low-cost base, visible production growth, and a balance sheet that does not look stretched. It could also disappoint if gas prices stay soft for longer than expected or if market sentiment keeps discounting Canadian gas no matter how well the company executes. If you want a growth energy stock with a real cash foundation, Tourmaline makes a strong case. Just go in with eyes open that the commodity tape can still set the mood in any given quarter.