Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

Here’s a look at how to get the best out of your TFSA to get closer to your dream of being a millionaire with tax-free returns on your investments.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use the TFSA’s tax-free compounding and start early—consistent contributions over decades can turn modest monthly savings into seven figures (e.g., $1,000/month at 5% for 35 years ≈ $1.085M).
  • Maximize that by holding high-quality, buy‑and‑hold stocks in your TFSA—dividend‑growth names like Enbridge (TSX:ENB, ~5.16% yield) offer durable cash flow and a “set‑and‑forget” core for long-term wealth building.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Enbridge] >

Have you ever thought about becoming one of those millionaires who started with practically nothing? It might seem like a pipedream to consider right now, but once you get how the best Canadian retirement accounts like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) work and how to get the most out of them, the goal seems less impossible to achieve.

The TFSA is one of the best things to happen to Canadians who want to build wealth. Each dollar you invest in the account is after having paid taxes on it. This means any returns from investments held in the account will grow completely tax-free. This means no taxes on interest, capital gains, and dividends generated by assets in your TFSA.

The best way to get the most out of the tax-sheltered status of the account is to look at investing with a long investment horizon.

alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

It takes a lot of time, patience, and understanding

One of the easiest mistakes to make about wealth-building is that saving more money is the most important goal. Rather than focusing on simply saving, you should consider giving yourself as much time to let your money compound for as long as possible. You see, the longer your money is put to work in the market, the more powerful the effect of compounding will be for your wealth growth.

Someone investing consistently for 50 years will need to save a lot less each month compared to someone who saves for 60 years and tries catching up later. This is because compounding already grows the initial capital you invested. Beyond that, it also grows the returns on the returns you are already getting. Each year, there is a greater amount to grow. You can keep investing each month to further boost the returns to accelerate your wealth growth.

Saving more each month will definitely help, but not as much as starting earlier and being disciplined enough to remain invested for the long run.

So, how much should you save each month?

There’s never a one-size-fits-all solution for how much to save to become a TFSA millionaire. Everyone starts at a different age, has unique requirements, and has different earnings. Suppose you invest for 35 years, earning an average annual return of around 5% for that time. During this period, you also save roughly $1,000 per month (translating to $12,000 per year). This will get you to a portfolio value of around $1,085,000.

Now, someone with a 30-year timeline earning average returns of around 5% will need to save roughly $1,360 per month, around $16,600 a year, to get to a similar portfolio value. The key takeaway here is that it is about the amount you’re saving each month and the amount of time you have. The earlier you start, the more flexibility and potential you have.

Foolish takeaway

High-quality stocks can make a world of difference for investors seeking investments that can offer the kind of long-term returns to support their financial goals. Dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) can be excellent tools to use for this purpose.

Enbridge is a $159.9 billion market-cap giant in the North American energy infrastructure and utilities industry. The company’s energy transportation infrastructure moves around 30% of the energy products produced in Canada and the US, and around a fifth of the natural gas consumed by Americans. It is a business vital to the regional economy’s energy needs, and it offers essential services through its utility segment. This stock has a dividend-growth streak spanning several decades and the kind of economic moat to weather short-term market volatility. It can be an excellent buy-and-forget holding to consider, especially with its attractive 5.2% annualized dividend yield.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

how to save money
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its discounted valuation, visible development pipeline, and solid long-term industry tailwinds, Northland Power would be an excellent buy at…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Energy Stocks

Create Your Own Juicy Portfolio Dividend Yield With These 3 Incredible TSX Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian dividend stocks, and why now may be the time for investors to load up…

Read more »

stock chart
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Set for Major Gains in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian energy stock is set for major gains in 2026 due to a strong free cash flow profile and…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Anything

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines can come and go, but a power producer with long contracts can keep paying you through the noise.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Renewable Energy in Canada: Hype or Historic Opportunity?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is doing big things in renewable energy. But is it just hype?

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong operating performance and favourable growth outlook, I expect Canadian Natural Resources to maintain its upward momentum and…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

With oil demand holding firm and cash flows rising, these two Canadian energy stocks could shine in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock just hit a 52-week high. But is its $8.6 billion MEG buy a stroke of genius…

Read more »