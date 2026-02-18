Motley Fool Premium
A Dividend Stock Down Big: Here’s Why I’m Watching it

Northland’s dividend reset hurt, but improving cash flow could make this beaten-up renewable a surprise comeback story.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Northland cut its dividend because the old payout didn’t fit higher rates and big-project funding needs.
  • Operating results improved, with higher revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow despite ugly accounting losses.
  • It could rebound if financing and offshore wind pricing risks stay controlled, but expect a bumpy ride.

A dividend stock can still be a buy even if the shares are down. Price and business strength don’t always move in sync, after all. Sometimes the market overreacts to a bad quarter, higher rates, or a scary headline, and it prices in a worst-case future that never arrives. If the underlying cash flow stays durable and management takes the right steps, a beaten-up dividend name can offer both income and a rebound, as long as you stay honest about the risks. But is that the case for this dividend stock?

NPI

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) owns and operates renewable power assets, with a footprint that includes offshore wind and other clean-generation projects. It earns revenue by selling electricity under contracts and, in some cases, into market pricing. That sounds steady, but the past year showed how quickly “steady” can turn into “messy” when you mix big projects, changing power prices, and financing costs.

The big headline from last year came in November 2025, and it wasn’t a fun one for income investors. Northland adjusted its dividend to $0.72 per share annually. That move basically admitted what the market had been whispering: the old payout did not match the cash reality while it navigated large projects and a higher-rate world.

The rough stuff did not stop there. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Northland reported a larger net loss year over year, and it took a hefty non-cash impairment tied to the Nordsee One offshore wind facility, which it linked to the shift from a subsidized price regime to market pricing by May 2027. That kind of item can rattle investors because it reminds everyone that renewable assets still carry merchant-price and policy risk, even when the long-term story sounds clean and simple.

Into earnings

Now for the earnings detail, because this is where the story gets more nuanced. In Q3 2025, revenue from energy sales rose to $554 million from $491 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $257 million from $228 million. Free cash flow (FCF) per share improved to $0.17 from $0.08. So, the operating engine improved, even as accounting hits and other factors made the bottom line look ugly.

The balance sheet and liquidity picture also matter when a stock is under pressure. Northland reported available corporate liquidity of $1.05 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, including $180 million of cash and about $867 million available on corporate revolving credit facilities. That may not eliminate risk, but it helps explain why management chose a dividend reset instead of trying to power through with the old payout.

For the forward outlook, management leaned on strategy and funding discipline rather than hype. Ahead of its 2025 investor day, Northland talked about using non-recourse project financing as the primary funding source, supported by tools like asset sell-downs, partner equity, and corporate hybrid debt. Furthermore, it reaffirmed 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and FCF per share at that time. Meanwhile, with earnings around the corner, investors will have a lot to watch for.

Bottom line

So, is this a dividend stock to watch while it’s down big? After all, shares are down 23% since 52-week highs. That said, shares are now up 21% since 52-week lows. Plus, you can still grab that dividend, earning quite a bit even with just $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$19.68355$0.72$255.60Quarterly$6,986.40

In short, if you think the dividend reset, improving operating metrics, and funding plan give it room to stabilize and eventually rebuild investor trust, it could be a buy. But not if you want smooth income with zero drama, because offshore wind pricing transitions, impairments, and project and financing execution can keep the ride bumpy. The dividend stock is down for real reasons, but that also means it can surprise people if the next couple of quarters show steady cash flow and fewer nasty surprises.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

