Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stock to Own if Volatility Returns

The Best Canadian Stock to Own if Volatility Returns

CNR can be the kind of “own the network” stock that keeps compounding even when markets get jumpy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CN runs an essential freight network, so it can keep earning even when investor mood turns negative.
  • Recent results show steady revenue growth, improving efficiency, and strong free cash flow plus share buybacks.
  • The main risks are economic slowdowns, weather disruptions, and regulatory or labour constraints that hurt service.

When volatility returns, Canadian investors usually do best with businesses that keep earning even when the mood turns sour. Look for essential services, pricing power, and cash flow you can count on. Bonus points if the Canadian stock can buy back shares, raise dividends modestly, and stay disciplined on spending instead of trying to win headlines. So let’s consider one that looks like a stellar long-term buy in any market.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) runs one of the most important freight networks in the country. It hauls grain, energy products, autos, consumer goods, and industrial inputs across Canada and into the U.S. It also does the unglamorous job that matters most in a choppy market: it moves the real economy. When markets get jumpy, that “toll road” feel can become very appealing.

Over the last year, CN kept leaning into productivity and efficiency, and it showed up in the operating story. It talked about labour cost reductions and ongoing initiatives to run a tighter railroad, while still trying to keep service levels strong for customers. In short, it focused on doing more with what it already has, not just spending more money.

It also flagged some real-world friction that investors should not ignore. CN pointed to regulatory uncertainty that could constrain crew availability, which matters because railroads win or lose on staffing and fluidity when conditions get tough. Winter operations can also test everything at once, from locomotives to crew scheduling. Volatility does not only show up in stock charts, but in operations too.

Into earnings

The latest earnings give you a clean snapshot of why CN can hold up when markets get choppy. In Q4 2025, it reported revenue of $4.5 billion, up 2% year over year, and net income of $1.2 billion, up 9%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.03, with an operating ratio of 61.2%, which improved from the prior year. That operating ratio improvement matters, because it shows cost discipline doing real work.

The full-year numbers stayed steady in the right places. For 2025, CN reported revenue of $17.3 billion, up 2%, and net income of $4.7 billion, up 6%. Diluted EPS came in at $7.57, up 8%, and free cash flow reached $3.3 billion, up 8%. It also repurchased about 15 million shares for roughly $2 billion, which can quietly boost per-share results over time.

Looking ahead, CN set its 2026 capital program spending at $2.8 billion, down about $500 million from 2025, which suggests its heavy investment cycle has started to normalize. That can help free cash flow, but it also puts pressure on execution, as the railroad still needs to keep the network resilient. On valuation, it trades with a dividend yield around 2.5%, which is not bargain-basement, but it is often the price of quality in a defensive compounder.

Bottom line

Could CN be the best Canadian stock to own if volatility returns? It could, if you want a business tied to the real economy, with strong cash generation and a proven ability to improve efficiency even when conditions feel messy. It could also be a pass if you need a big yield today, or if you worry about volume sensitivity in a downturn, weather disruptions, or regulatory and labour constraints. If volatility shows up, CN’s appeal is simple: you own the network, and you let time do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, a 5.9% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This REIT pays you every single month, and with 97.8% occupancy and a 5.9% yield, it might be Canada's most…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Mistake TFSA Investors Make When Markets Get Choppy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a choppy market, the biggest TFSA danger isn’t the downturn, it’s selling too soon and missing the rebound.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Dividend Stars

| Andrew Walker

These companies have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Adam Othman

Generate substantial passive income without incurring taxes by making the most of your TFSA contribution room with investments like this…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This Simple TFSA Plan Could Pay You Monthly in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FIE offers a simple way to turn a TFSA into monthly deposits, but your results will still ride on Canadian…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent dividend payouts, improving financials, and healthy growth prospects, these two high-yield stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for stability? Here are three Canadian defensive stocks that deliver steady dividends and long‑term reliability for any portfolio.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP accounts

| Andrew Button

If you hold Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock, consider holding it in a TFSA.

Read more »