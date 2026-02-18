This Simple TFSA Plan Could Pay You Monthly in 2026

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is hard to beat for monthly income. It lets the cash show up without the tax drag that slowly steals momentum. When distributions land inside the account, you can reinvest them, let them sit as dry powder, or use them for bills, without having to share a slice with the CRA each year. That simple difference can turn an ordinary monthly payout into a compounding machine by the time 2026 rolls around.

A plan in action

Here’s the simple plan. Start by deciding what “monthly income” means for you in real dollars. If you want about $100 a month, you need a very different setup than if you want $500 a month. Then pick one monthly payer that you can actually hold through a boring stretch, because boring is where the TFSA does its best work.

Next, put the full TFSA amount to work right away instead of dripping it in slowly, unless you know you will panic-buy and panic-sell. A lump sum gives you more time in the market, and time does the heavy lifting. If volatility makes you itchy, you can still stagger buys over a few weeks, but keep the window tight so you do not turn “a plan” into “a year of procrastination.”

Finally, set one rule and stick to it for 2026. Either you reinvest every monthly distribution automatically, or you collect the cash and only reinvest when the price dips below a level you choose in advance. The first option builds the habit and keeps your emotions out of it. The second option can work too, but only if you stay disciplined when headlines try to spook you.

Consider FIE

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE) fits this plan as it aims for a stable stream of monthly cash distributions while still giving you exposure to a big chunk of Canada’s financial sector. It holds a mix that includes common shares and preferred shares, with a portfolio that leans heavily into financials. In BlackRock’s semi-annual report, the fund’s mix showed about 70% in financials and about 20% in Canadian preferred stocks, helping explain why many investors use it as a one-ticket income option.

Over the last year, the ETF has seen steady distributions, strong performance when Canadian financials behave, and lots of investor attention as Canadians chase simpler income solutions. BlackRock’s product page showed a distribution yield of 4.9% as of writing, which puts it right in the sweet spot for people who want monthly cash flow but still want a portfolio that can grow. In fact, here’s what $25,000 could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FIE $9.94 2,515 $0.49 $1,232.35 Monthly $24,999.10

For 2026, the outlook hangs on two things: the health of Canadian financials and the rate backdrop that shapes banks, preferred shares, and credit spreads. If rates stay higher for longer, preferreds and financial dividend payers can look attractive, but credit stress can also creep in if the economy slows. If rates fall quickly, the mood can lift, but yields can compress and price swings can still show up. For “valuation,” think in terms of your starting yield and the fund’s fee, as the market will price the units based on income demand and sentiment rather than a single company multiple.

Bottom line

FIE could be a buy for someone who wants monthly TFSA income with less single-stock risk and a clear mandate, and who feels fine owning a basket tied to Canada’s financial sector. It could be a poor fit for someone who wants a pure bond-like experience, because the unit price can move around, or for someone who wants to hand-pick bank stocks and keep fees as close to zero as possible. If you value simplicity and steady deposits more than perfection, it can do its job nicely in 2026.