Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Retirement gets clearer when you turn your TFSA into a specific income target and pick an easy portfolio to stick with.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Figure out your retirement income gap after CPP, OAS, and pensions, then aim for your TFSA to cover it.
  • Use a simple withdrawal rule like 4% to turn that gap into a TFSA savings goal.
  • VBAL offers a low-fee, balanced one-fund portfolio that’s easier to hold through market swings.

Retirement feels fuzzy until you put a number on it. That is why figuring out how much you need in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) matters. It turns “I hope I’m fine” into a target you can actually chase. It also keeps you honest about trade-offs, like spending less, working a bit longer, or taking more market risk than you really want.

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

The numbers

How much you need in your TFSA to retire depends on one thing: the income gap. Start with the annual after-tax income you want in retirement, then subtract the income you expect from Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, and any rental or business income. Whatever is left is the annual amount your TFSA needs to cover. The nice part is that TFSA withdrawals do not count as taxable income, and they do not affect OAS or GIS eligibility, so the TFSA can act like a clean top-up tool.

Then convert that annual income gap into a lump-sum goal using a withdrawal rate. A common planning shortcut uses a 4% starting withdrawal rate, which means you divide the yearly TFSA income you want by 0.04 to estimate the portfolio size you need. If you want $24,000 per year tax-free from your TFSA, that rough target lands around $600,000. If you want $36,000 per year, you land around $900,000. This rule is not magic, but it gives you a starting point you can adjust as life changes.

Finally, stress-test it. Retirement can last longer than you think, and markets can misbehave right after you stop working, which is the worst timing. Many planners now talk about being a bit more conservative than 4% in tougher market outlooks, or using a flexible approach where you spend a little less after weak years and a little more after strong years. The point is not to find the perfect number once. The point is to pick a number, build toward it, and revisit it each year so you do not drift.

VBAL

If you want a simple TFSA building block while you work toward that number, Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) sits in the sweet spot for a lot of Canadians. It aims for roughly 60% equities and 40% fixed income, and it rebalances along the way. That mix tries to give you growth without making every market dip feel like an emotional event. It is also designed to be a one-ticket portfolio, which matters as complexity often kills consistency.

The biggest news lately was that Vanguard cut the management fee from 0.22% to 0.17%, which is exactly the kind of change long-term investors should care about because fees quietly compound in reverse. The audited MER (management expense ratio) listed for VBAL has sat around 0.24% in recent disclosures, and it may take time for the full fee cut to show up in that headline number.

The other headline is that VBAL keeps doing what it is supposed to do: it distributes income and rebalances. Vanguard’s own distribution history shows regular income payouts across 2025, plus year-end distributions that can include reinvested capital gains allocations. It currently offers a yield around 2.2%, with the exact figure moving as prices and distributions change. Here’s what $20,000 could bring in today for investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VBAL$38.00526$0.83$435.74Monthly$19,988

Bottom line

So could VBAL be a buy for someone trying to create TFSA income to retire? It could, as the biggest driver of retirement success is staying invested and steadily contributing, and VBAL makes that easier by keeping the portfolio simple and balanced. It could also be a “not for you” choice if you crave higher growth and can handle bigger swings, because the 40% bond sleeve will usually hold returns back in roaring equity markets. Still, for a lot of Canadians, the best retirement TFSA is the one you can hold through ugly headlines without blowing it up, and VBAL was built for that kind of behaviour.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Why settle for survival when you can thrive? While most stocks sell-off during a downturn, these cash-rich Canadian giants go…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

My Top Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have durable earnings and sustainable payouts, which will support their future dividend distributions.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

Rapidly becoming an investor favourite, Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) might be the next best pick to consider for your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 50, the TFSA “average” is a useful gut check, but catching up usually comes from consistency more than clever…

Read more »