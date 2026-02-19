Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Retirement feels fuzzy until you put a number on it. That is why figuring out how much you need in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) matters. It turns “I hope I’m fine” into a target you can actually chase. It also keeps you honest about trade-offs, like spending less, working a bit longer, or taking more market risk than you really want.

The numbers

How much you need in your TFSA to retire depends on one thing: the income gap. Start with the annual after-tax income you want in retirement, then subtract the income you expect from Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, and any rental or business income. Whatever is left is the annual amount your TFSA needs to cover. The nice part is that TFSA withdrawals do not count as taxable income, and they do not affect OAS or GIS eligibility, so the TFSA can act like a clean top-up tool.

Then convert that annual income gap into a lump-sum goal using a withdrawal rate. A common planning shortcut uses a 4% starting withdrawal rate, which means you divide the yearly TFSA income you want by 0.04 to estimate the portfolio size you need. If you want $24,000 per year tax-free from your TFSA, that rough target lands around $600,000. If you want $36,000 per year, you land around $900,000. This rule is not magic, but it gives you a starting point you can adjust as life changes.

Finally, stress-test it. Retirement can last longer than you think, and markets can misbehave right after you stop working, which is the worst timing. Many planners now talk about being a bit more conservative than 4% in tougher market outlooks, or using a flexible approach where you spend a little less after weak years and a little more after strong years. The point is not to find the perfect number once. The point is to pick a number, build toward it, and revisit it each year so you do not drift.

VBAL

If you want a simple TFSA building block while you work toward that number, Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) sits in the sweet spot for a lot of Canadians. It aims for roughly 60% equities and 40% fixed income, and it rebalances along the way. That mix tries to give you growth without making every market dip feel like an emotional event. It is also designed to be a one-ticket portfolio, which matters as complexity often kills consistency.

The biggest news lately was that Vanguard cut the management fee from 0.22% to 0.17%, which is exactly the kind of change long-term investors should care about because fees quietly compound in reverse. The audited MER (management expense ratio) listed for VBAL has sat around 0.24% in recent disclosures, and it may take time for the full fee cut to show up in that headline number.

The other headline is that VBAL keeps doing what it is supposed to do: it distributes income and rebalances. Vanguard’s own distribution history shows regular income payouts across 2025, plus year-end distributions that can include reinvested capital gains allocations. It currently offers a yield around 2.2%, with the exact figure moving as prices and distributions change. Here’s what $20,000 could bring in today for investors.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VBAL $38.00 526 $0.83 $435.74 Monthly $19,988

Bottom line

So could VBAL be a buy for someone trying to create TFSA income to retire? It could, as the biggest driver of retirement success is staying invested and steadily contributing, and VBAL makes that easier by keeping the portfolio simple and balanced. It could also be a “not for you” choice if you crave higher growth and can handle bigger swings, because the 40% bond sleeve will usually hold returns back in roaring equity markets. Still, for a lot of Canadians, the best retirement TFSA is the one you can hold through ugly headlines without blowing it up, and VBAL was built for that kind of behaviour.