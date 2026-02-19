Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Got $500? Buy These 2 High-Growth Stocks for Superior Returns

Got $500? Buy These 2 High-Growth Stocks for Superior Returns

Considering the favourable industry backdrop, solid financials, and strong growth initiatives, these two growth stocks would be excellent buys at these levels.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • 5N Plus, exposed to high-growth markets like semiconductors and renewable energy, benefits from robust industry demand and expansion initiatives, making it an attractive option for long-term investors seeking growth-oriented returns despite its premium valuation.
  • Celestica, with a strong performance in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment and increasing AI-ready data center investments, projects significant revenue and EPS growth, offering substantial potential for outsized long-term returns amidst favorable industry dynamics.

Growth stocks have the potential to expand their financials at a pace well above the industry average, offering investors the opportunity for outsized returns. Given this strong growth potential, these companies often trade at a premium valuation. However, their evolving business models and relatively expensive valuations can add volatility, making them better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two high-growth stocks you could consider buying with $500 to generate superior long-term returns.

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor

5N Plus

Given its exposure to high-growth end markets such as semiconductors, terrestrial renewable energy, and space-based solar power, I have selected 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) as my first pick. The semiconductor industry has been experiencing robust growth amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, expanding the company’s addressable market and strengthening demand for its specialty materials.

Moreover, the company recently secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to enhance its germanium recycling and refining capabilities at its St. George, Utah, facility. This funding should support its efforts to recover germanium from industrial residues and mining by-products, helping reinforce critical supply chains for optics and solar germanium crystals.

In addition, 5N Plus has announced plans to expand the solar cell production capacity of its subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH, by 25%. Supported by its global sourcing network, established manufacturing footprint, and ongoing product development initiatives, the company appears well-positioned to capitalize on favourable industry trends. Given favourable industry dynamics and its ongoing expansion initiatives, I expect the positive momentum in 5N Plus’s financial performance to continue.

Amid strong buying interest over the past few months, 5N Plus now trades at a next-12-month price-to-sales multiple of 4.1 and a price-to-earnings multiple of 31.7, reflecting a richer valuation. However, considering its solid growth prospects and expanding presence in high-demand end markets, I believe investors with a long-term investment horizon of more than three years could consider accumulating the stock at current levels to generate superior returns.

Celestica

Another growth stock I’m bullish on is Celestica (TSX:CLS), which delivered an impressive fourth-quarter performance last month and raised its 2026 outlook. In the fourth quarter, revenue surged 44% year over year to $3.7 billion, driven by a 64% increase in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment to $2.9 billion. Within CCS, the Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) business generated $1.4 billion in revenue, reflecting strong 72% year-over-year growth and highlighting accelerating demand from cloud and hyperscale customers. However, revenue from the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment declined 1% to $0.8 billion, partially offsetting the overall growth.

Alongside robust top-line expansion, Celestica’s adjusted operating margin improved from 6.8% to 7.7%, supporting strong bottom-line growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.89 for the quarter, representing a 70.3% increase from the prior-year period.

Buoyed by its solid 2025 performance and improving momentum heading into 2026, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenue of $17 billion, implying 37.2% year-over-year growth. Additionally, projected adjusted EPS of $8.75 reflects a 44.6% annual increase.

Looking ahead, rising investments in AI-ready data centres to support growing artificial intelligence adoption create significant long-term opportunities for Celestica. The company also focuses on launching innovative products to address evolving customer needs and expand its market share. Considering the favourable industry backdrop, margin expansion, and strong growth initiatives, I expect Celestica’s financial momentum to continue, potentially delivering outsized returns over the long term.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Stocks for Beginners

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s “nation-building” boom could quietly show up in your portfolio through two engineering leaders with deep project backlogs and long-run…

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

| Adam Othman

Here’s a look at how to get the best out of your TFSA to get closer to your dream of…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

3 All-Weather Stocks Canadians Can Confidently Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Supported by resilient business models, steady historical returns, and clear long-term growth visibility, these three all-weather stocks appear well-positioned to…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 40

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 40, the “average” TFSA and RRSP balances are lower than most people expect, mainly because few Canadians consistently max…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

This 9% Dividend Stock Is My Go-To for Cash Flow Planning

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into one high-yielding stock that could be worth adding as a way to generate outsized passive income over…

Read more »