Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The X% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

The X% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

This ETF promises big monthly TFSA income by mixing dividends, covered-call premiums, and a bit of leverage.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • HDIF pays $0.09 per unit monthly, but that payout can change with markets and option income.
  • Its yield looks attractive, yet leverage and covered calls can magnify losses and limit upside.
  • The fund is convenient, but total fees are high, so total return matters more than the distribution.

A monthly income exchange-traded fund (ETF) can still deliver high income because it pulls from more than one tap. It can collect dividends from its underlying holdings, earn option premiums from covered calls, and sometimes use modest leverage to amplify the cash it generates. That mix can turn a plain dividend stream into a higher monthly payout, which feels especially satisfying in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) where those distributions land tax-free and can be reinvested right away.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

HDIF

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF) bills itself as a one-stop monthly income solution. It holds a portfolio of 11 ETFs and focuses on high income plus diversified exposure across sectors and geographies, with covered calls used inside the underlying ETFs to boost cash flow and help smooth volatility.

The “enhanced” part matters, because HDIF uses modest leverage of about 1.25 times to enhance income and growth. That can help in steady or rising markets, because more exposure can mean more distribution capacity, but it can also magnify drawdowns when markets get ugly. It’s designed to feel like a core holding for income seekers, but it behaves more like a tuned-up version of that idea.

Over the last year, the most practical headline for investors has been the distribution itself. Harvest’s own fund page shows the latest cash distribution at $0.09 per unit, paid monthly. The monthly cheque is the whole point of owning it, and a change in that cheque tends to be the real “news” for this kind of product.

Digging deeper

A $0.09 monthly distribution works out to $1.08 per year. Right now, that comes to a yield around 10.2%, which reflects how the yield calculation can vary depending on whether you use trailing distributions or the most recent monthly payout run-rate.

Fees and structure deserve the same spotlight as the yield. HDIF advertises a zero management fee at the top level, but you still pay the embedded costs of the underlying ETFs, and the ETF Facts sheet lists a 2.1% MER and a 0.20% trading expense ratio, for total ongoing ETF expenses of 2.3%. That is the quiet trade you make for the convenience and the engineered payout.

The forward outlook hangs on three levers. One, equity markets need to stay reasonably supportive so the underlying holdings can keep producing dividends and not bleed value. Two, option premiums need to stay healthy, because covered calls do a lot of heavy lifting for monthly income strategies. Three, leverage needs to remain a helper, not a headache, as it can amplify both good and bad stretches. Harvest’s own reporting highlights how quickly macro shocks and volatility can change the backdrop for a fund like this.

Bottom line

So could HDIF be a buy for Canadians who want safe, monthly income? It could, if “safe” means diversified, rules-based cash flow with a steady monthly schedule, and you accept the engineered parts that make the yield higher. And even $7,000 can bring in a lot, as you can see.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HDIF$9.00777$0.92$712.89Monthly$6,993.00

It could also be a miss for anyone who wants truly low-risk income, because covered calls can cap upside, leverage can deepen drawdowns, and the all-in expense load is not small. If you buy it, the smart mindset is to treat the payout as a feature, not a promise, and to judge it by total returns plus stability over time, not just the size of the monthly deposit.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 50, the TFSA “average” is a useful gut check, but catching up usually comes from consistency more than clever…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 40

| Kay Ng

The striking detail is the big amount of unused TFSA contribution room for Canadians at age 40–44. Let's start by…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS can look attractive on a dip because the dividend gets bigger relative to the price, but the real test…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are well-positioned to reward shareholders through steady dividend payments in the long term.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Latest data shows that the average TFSA balance of Canadians at age 55 is barely $34,000 versus the $109,000 potential…

Read more »