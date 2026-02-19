The X% Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

A monthly income exchange-traded fund (ETF) can still deliver high income because it pulls from more than one tap. It can collect dividends from its underlying holdings, earn option premiums from covered calls, and sometimes use modest leverage to amplify the cash it generates. That mix can turn a plain dividend stream into a higher monthly payout, which feels especially satisfying in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) where those distributions land tax-free and can be reinvested right away.

HDIF

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF) bills itself as a one-stop monthly income solution. It holds a portfolio of 11 ETFs and focuses on high income plus diversified exposure across sectors and geographies, with covered calls used inside the underlying ETFs to boost cash flow and help smooth volatility.

The “enhanced” part matters, because HDIF uses modest leverage of about 1.25 times to enhance income and growth. That can help in steady or rising markets, because more exposure can mean more distribution capacity, but it can also magnify drawdowns when markets get ugly. It’s designed to feel like a core holding for income seekers, but it behaves more like a tuned-up version of that idea.

Over the last year, the most practical headline for investors has been the distribution itself. Harvest’s own fund page shows the latest cash distribution at $0.09 per unit, paid monthly. The monthly cheque is the whole point of owning it, and a change in that cheque tends to be the real “news” for this kind of product.

Digging deeper

A $0.09 monthly distribution works out to $1.08 per year. Right now, that comes to a yield around 10.2%, which reflects how the yield calculation can vary depending on whether you use trailing distributions or the most recent monthly payout run-rate.

Fees and structure deserve the same spotlight as the yield. HDIF advertises a zero management fee at the top level, but you still pay the embedded costs of the underlying ETFs, and the ETF Facts sheet lists a 2.1% MER and a 0.20% trading expense ratio, for total ongoing ETF expenses of 2.3%. That is the quiet trade you make for the convenience and the engineered payout.

The forward outlook hangs on three levers. One, equity markets need to stay reasonably supportive so the underlying holdings can keep producing dividends and not bleed value. Two, option premiums need to stay healthy, because covered calls do a lot of heavy lifting for monthly income strategies. Three, leverage needs to remain a helper, not a headache, as it can amplify both good and bad stretches. Harvest’s own reporting highlights how quickly macro shocks and volatility can change the backdrop for a fund like this.

Bottom line

So could HDIF be a buy for Canadians who want safe, monthly income? It could, if “safe” means diversified, rules-based cash flow with a steady monthly schedule, and you accept the engineered parts that make the yield higher. And even $7,000 can bring in a lot, as you can see.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HDIF $9.00 777 $0.92 $712.89 Monthly $6,993.00

It could also be a miss for anyone who wants truly low-risk income, because covered calls can cap upside, leverage can deepen drawdowns, and the all-in expense load is not small. If you buy it, the smart mindset is to treat the payout as a feature, not a promise, and to judge it by total returns plus stability over time, not just the size of the monthly deposit.