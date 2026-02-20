2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

Add these two TSX growth stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to enjoy substantial returns in 2026 and beyond.

Consider buy‑and‑hold opportunities like MDA Space (TSX:MDA) — a space‑infrastructure partner with a $4.4B backlog and low leverage — and Kinross Gold (TSX:K) — a senior gold producer that stands to benefit from higher gold prices.

The Canadian stock market started 2026 with the same momentum it ended 2025 with. However, heightened stock market volatility finally hit, and worries about commodity price fluctuations and tech valuations started to reflect in the market’s performance. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 1.8% from its 52-week high.

The movement in the Canadian benchmark shows the current volatility in the market. Investors with a lower risk tolerance might be uncertain about allocating any money to growth stocks right now. However, savvier investors are looking for growth opportunities available at a bargain.

Amid the downturn, several high-quality, fundamentally solid stocks might be oversold and look too attractive to ignore. Today, I will discuss the picks I would choose to buy and hold in 2026 and beyond.

Source: Getty Images

MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) is a $4.4 billion market-cap international space mission partner company. MDA provides tech, solutions, and services to the growing global space industry through several business segments. The accelerating advancements in technology are growing, and MDA Space is taking advantage of the momentum in demand for space infrastructure. The company has commercial and government clients, often working with MDA via long-term contracts.

The Canadian space technology company has a massive $4.4 billion backlog, as per its most recent reported quarter. This means it has several years of revenue visibility beyond 2026. The company has low leverage, solid long-term demand potential, and a strong backlog. All these qualities point to a potentially multi-fold-growth stock to buy and hold for a long time in your self-directed investment portfolio. As of this writing, MDA Space stock trades for $34.90 per share.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) is another stock that might be set to surge. The $56.6 billion market-cap company is a senior gold mining company based in Canada that has operations worldwide. Its diversified portfolio across Canada, Chile, Brazil, Mauritania, and the US offers it exposure to some of the most stable and productive gold mines worldwide. The company’s management has a disciplined approach to operations and cost control, reflected in its solid financial performance over the decades.

Rising gold prices benefit gold producers like Kinross Gold. Higher gold prices mean improvements in margins for producers. In turn, it can drive shareholder value higher through better performance on the stock market. The company continues investing in more growth projects that will further extend the mine life of its portfolio. As of this writing, Kinross Gold stock trades for $46.87 per share.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in growth stocks amid an uncertain market can be interesting for those with the stomach for it. Tailwinds from long-term demand, visible cash flows, and growth prospects for the long run are qualities that can help you identify the best picks to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio. To this end, MDA Space stock and Kinross Gold stock should at least be on your radar right now.