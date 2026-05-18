Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

Given their low-risk business operations, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fortis and Enbridge stand out as top-quality dividend stocks, offering stability, reliable payouts, and growth, making them ideal for building substantial long-term wealth over the next five years.
  • Fortis benefits from a robust capital plan and an expanding rate base, while Enbridge leverages resilient cash flows and essential energy infrastructure investments, both of which support dividend growth and shareholder returns.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Dividend stocks are typically shares of well-established companies that return a portion of their earnings to shareholders through regular payouts. As a result, investors can benefit from a steady stream of passive income along with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Moreover, reinvesting those dividends can accelerate wealth creation through compounding over time. Thanks to their stable businesses and reliable cash flows, quality dividend stocks also tend to be more resilient during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

With that in mind, let’s look at two top-quality dividend stocks that investors can buy and hold over the next five years to build substantial long-term wealth.

Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an electric and natural gas utility serving approximately 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. With a regulated asset base and nearly 95% of its operations focused on low-risk transmission and distribution businesses, the company generates stable and predictable earnings that are less vulnerable to economic volatility and commodity price fluctuations. In addition, Fortis has benefited from an expanding rate base and improving operational efficiency, which have supported both its financial performance and long-term share price growth.

Over the past 20 years, the utility’s average total shareholder return stands at 10.3%, outperforming the broader equity markets. Fortis has also increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a reliable forward dividend yield of around 3.4%.

Meanwhile, rising demand for electricity and natural gas, driven by economic growth and infrastructure development, continues to create favourable conditions for the company. To capitalize on these trends, Fortis is investing heavily in expanding its rate base through its $28.8 billion capital plan, including $5.6 billion scheduled for this year alone. These investments could grow the company’s rate base at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, reaching $57.9 billion by the end of the decade. Alongside these expansion projects, favourable rate revisions, preventive maintenance initiatives, operational innovation, and efficiency programs could further strengthen its financial performance in the years ahead.

Supported by its resilient business model and long-term growth initiatives, Fortis management expects to increase its dividend by 4%–6% annually over the coming years, making the stock an attractive option for long-term investors seeking steady income and capital appreciation.

Enbridge

Another dividend stock that I believe is well-suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company operates a diversified energy infrastructure business that includes contracted midstream and energy-delivery operations, regulated utility assets, and renewable energy facilities backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). This business mix helps shield Enbridge’s financial performance from commodity price fluctuations and broader macroeconomic volatility, enabling it to generate stable, reliable cash flows.

Supported by these resilient cash flows, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years. The company has also increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of around 5.1%.

Looking ahead, oil and natural gas are expected to remain essential components of the global energy mix despite the ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources. At the same time, rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to support demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and energy distribution services. To capitalize on these long-term trends, the company is advancing its secured $40 billion capital investment program, with projects scheduled to enter service through 2030. Supported by these growth opportunities, management expects to return between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, making Enbridge an attractive long-term investment for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dancer in front of lights brings excitement and heat
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 4% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera offers a reliable 4% dividend yield, record fee-based earnings, and a transformational acquisition that could supercharge long-term growth.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% to 5% for Steady Cash Flow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover five TSX dividend stocks yielding 3% to 5% that offer reliable income and steady cash flow for Canadian investors.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

The One Canadian Stock I’d Keep in My TFSA Indefinitely

| Kay Ng

This Canadian stock is a buy-and-hold candidate for the TFSA, providing juicy passive income immediately and long-term upside potential.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given resilient financial performance, improving balance sheet, attractive yield, and favourable long-term industry trends, VITL offers attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in an RRSP

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors focused on retirement wealth creation, these two Canadian dividend stocks could remain attractive long-term holdings for years to…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks all offer reliable income and consistent long-term growth potential, making them ideal for retirees.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian ETFs I’m Considering for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top three Canadian ETFs are reliable passive monthly income providers to investors seeking instant diversification.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

The #1 Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

TMX Group stock could be the single best TFSA holding for long-term Canadian investors. Here's why this exchange operator deserves…

Read more »