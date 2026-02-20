3 TSX Stocks Under $20 You’ll Probably Wish You Bought a Lot Sooner

These under $20 TSX stocks have rewarded their shareholders with significant gains, and their solid trajectory indicates further upside.

These under-$20 stocks have delivered outsized multi-year gains and still have ample room for growth.

Even as little as $20 can be enough to buy some of the high-quality TSX stocks with a promising outlook.

Building a strong equity portfolio doesn’t require a large upfront investment. For instance, several high-quality TSX stocks are trading under $20, offering a solid buying opportunity. While their share prices may appear low, many of these companies have fundamentally strong businesses with solid long-term growth prospects. Moreover, in some cases, these stocks have already rewarded their shareholders with significant gains and still have ample room for growth.

With this background, here are three TSX stocks under $20 you’ll probably wish you bought a lot sooner.

Source: Getty Images

Under-$20 Stock #1

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is an attractive under-$20 stock you’ll wish you bought a lot sooner. Shares of this waste management and energy infrastructure provider are up more than 32% in the last 12 months. Moreover, SES stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4% over the last three years, translating into capital gains exceeding 165%.

Though softer commodity prices and broader macro uncertainty might keep SECURE stock volatile in the short term, its fundamentals remain strong.

SECURE operates a diversified portfolio, enabling it to generate consistent, predictable cash flow across varying market conditions. Importantly, a significant portion of its earnings is generated through production and industrial activity rather than the more cyclical and unpredictable drilling segment. This revenue mix helps cushion the business against swings in commodity prices. At the same time, disciplined cost management and operational efficiency initiatives support margin resilience.

Looking forward, SECURE is allocating capital to long-duration, contracted infrastructure projects structured to provide stable cash flow regardless of commodity cycles. These investments are expected to begin contributing meaningful incremental adjusted EBITDA starting in 2026. Moreover, a potential rebound in the metals recycling business and steady volumes in waste processing and infrastructure services will likely support its growth.

Under-$20 Stock #2

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is another compelling stock to buy under $20. The company is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals used across the oil and gas production cycle, helping operators improve efficiency while protecting pipelines and processing infrastructure.

Demand for CES’s products and services has been increasing, supported by higher service intensity in upstream operations. This momentum has translated into strong share price performance, with the stock rising 92% over the past year and delivering an impressive 519% gain over the last three years.

The outlook for the company remains constructive. The growing demand for production chemicals should continue to support revenue growth, while the company’s operating model offers some insulation from tariffs and broader macroeconomic volatility. A significant portion of revenue is generated in the U.S., and CES’s vertically integrated North American platform, combined with a flexible supply chain, helps mitigate cost inflation and cross-border exposure.

CES benefits from a capital-light business model that drives robust free cash flow, enabling reinvestment in organic growth initiatives. Over time, CES has also shifted its product mix toward higher-margin, value-added solutions, strengthening overall profitability. Strategic, targeted acquisitions have further expanded its technical capabilities and position it well to deliver solid gains in the long run.

Under-$20 Stock #3: Dexterra

Dexterra (TSX:DXT) is an attractive stock trading below $20. It provides integrated support services and solutions for infrastructure development and management across diverse end markets. In one year, the stock has gained about 66%, backed by its strong financial performance and recent acquisitions. Further, the company has been returning cash to its shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks.

The company’s strategic investments are strengthening its platform. The purchase of Pleasant Valley Corporation (PVC) expands Dexterra’s U.S. facilities management footprint, enhancing scale and access to a large outsourced services market with a solid growth pipeline. Meanwhile, acquiring Right Choice adds incremental revenue and adjusted EBITDA, along with an underutilized workforce accommodation fleet that provides capacity for expansion.

Further, the acquisition of Right Choice provides Dexterra with an immediate lift in revenue and adjusted EBITDA and gives the company a high-quality, underutilized workforce accommodation equipment fleet, providing capacity for future growth.

Management remains focused on profitable growth in Facilities Management and Integrated Facilities Management, particularly in the U.S., where the outsourced services market remains large. Moreover, higher utilization of its fleet in the asset-based services (ABS) business augurs well for growth.

Overall, Dexterra is well-positioned to deliver strong capital gains and return significant cash to its shareholders.