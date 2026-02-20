Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Top Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 in 2026

A Top Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 in 2026

If I had $1,000 to invest, this top Canadian stock has a lot to like: an attractive valuation, double digit growth, and a quality business.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Colliers (TSX:CIGI) has tumbled ~26% YTD despite reporting 14% revenue and adjusted‑EBITDA growth and more than 70% recurring income.
  • After the pullback it looks cheap—≈8% FCF yield, forward P/E ≈14.6, EV/EBITDA ≈10—and targets mid‑teens growth in 2026, making it a compelling long‑term buy.
  • Looking for other top stocks like Colliers? Check out this five stock top picks report for 2026. 

2026 has already been a weird year for Canadian stocks. Software stocks have indiscriminately been sold off, regardless of whether AI could hurt or help their business. The same sell-off has started to impact service stocks. This sell-off seems even more befuddling.

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate

Source: Getty Images

Colliers: A top growth-at-a-reasonable price stock

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is one of the stocks that has been affected by this trade. This $7.6 billion stock is down 22% in the past five days and 26.5% since the start of the year.

The massive sell-off is a little confounding. Colliers is a leading global provider of real estate services, engineering and project management, and investment management. Most of its services require highly skilled professionals that offer onsite expertise and management.

Strong year-end results for Colliers in 2026

Colliers just announced its year-end results last week. While it missed quarterly expectations, it was hardly a reason for a 20% sell-off. In fact, Colliers delivered great year-end results.

Net revenue rose 14% to $4.9 billion, of which 5% was organic growth. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) likewise increased 14% to $732.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was up 14% to $6.58.

Over 70% of the company’s income came from recurring revenues. It also enjoyed very strong cash flow conversion of 105% of earnings.

Colliers has been growing by a mix of organic initiatives and acquisitions. It has mainly focused on bolstering its rising engineering franchise. However, it made real estate and investment management tuck-ins during the year.

Colliers has all the hallmarks of a quality stock

It is the diversification that makes this business interesting. Its commercial real estate business can be very profitable, but it can also be cyclical and lumpy. Luckily, it is complemented by property management and valuation revenues with higher recurrence and predictability.

Likewise, its engineering business has a focus on project management. Often, its projects can last years and even decades, so the revenue streams it earns are very much recurring. Investment management offers recurring, high margin income. Today, Colliers is much more than the brokerage business that it was known for in the past.

Its CEO, Jay Hennick, is the largest owner with an over 10% stake in the company. Overall, insiders own around 15% of the company. Colliers benefits strategically from a partnership model whereby newly acquired managers get a stake in Colliers’ stock.

For 2026, Colliers is targeting mid-teens revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS growth. While its leverage (2.7 times debt-to-EBITDA) has risen due to several major acquisitions in early 2026, it does expect strong free cash flows will bring that into the low two times leverage range.

The Foolish bottomline

After the pullback, Colliers’ stock looks attractive. It trades with a free cash flow yield of 8%, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 14.6, and an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.

For a company that has grown by a 15% compounded annual growth rate over the past five years (and should grow by a similar rate in 2026), it seems like a very reasonably priced stock after the pullback. If I had $1,000, Colliers would be a stock I’d look to add to my portfolio now.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Pacific Kansas City looks like a “forever TFSA” candidate as it owns an irreplaceable rail network across North America…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Major Growth in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline looks like a 2026 growth candidate because it’s big, low-cost, and built to generate cash even in softer gas…

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield: A Monthly Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

| Demetris Afxentiou

Nexus Industrial REIT offers income investors a high monthly dividend and exposure to strong industrial real estate trends.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian growth stocks are flashing big 2026 potential, one riding e-commerce scale, the other surfing AI data-centre spending.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement gets clearer when you turn your TFSA into a specific income target and pick an easy portfolio to stick…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX growth stocks could have real 2026 upside if execution keeps matching the story.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Stocks for Beginners

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s “nation-building” boom could quietly show up in your portfolio through two engineering leaders with deep project backlogs and long-run…

Read more »