Earn $300 a Month in Passive Income With These 3 High-Yield Stocks

Backed by solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, attractive yields, and promising growth prospects, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks have the potential to meaningfully enhance your passive income stream.

Pizza Pizza Royalty, which provides a 5.7% yield, leverages an asset-light model and strategic expansions to maintain steady cash flows and reliable monthly distributions.

Whitecap Resources, which offers a 5.3% yield, has enhanced production capacity and financial flexibility following its merger with Veren, ensuring ongoing dividend reliability.

Passive income enhances financial stability and helps investors preserve their purchasing power by acting as a hedge against rising prices. It can also accelerate the journey toward financial independence. In a low-interest-rate environment, investors may consider high-yielding monthly dividend stocks to strengthen their passive income stream. In addition to regular monthly payouts, these investments also offer the potential for capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $27.68 758 $20,981.44 $0.1542 $116.9 Monthly PZA $16.41 1,279 $20,988.39 $0.0775 $99.1 Monthly WCP $3.77 1,525 $20,999.25 $0.0608 $92.7 Monthly Total $308.7

With this in mind, let’s explore three quality monthly dividend stocks that could meaningfully boost your passive income. A $63,000 investment, allocated equally among these three names, could generate more than $300 in monthly income.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) is among the top monthly dividend stocks to consider for a passive-income portfolio, supported by its strategically located properties, solid tenant base, and attractive yield. The REIT owns and operates 197 well-positioned properties, representing 35.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, with approximately 90% of Canada’s population living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. Additionally, about 95% of its tenants have a regional or national presence, and roughly 60% provide essential services. This strong tenant mix helps the company maintain healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader market conditions.

SmartCentres is also expanding its asset base, supported by an 86.2 million-square-foot development pipeline that includes retail, seniors housing, self-storage, and office projects. Of these, approximately 0.8 million square feet are currently under construction. Backed by its resilient, retail-focused portfolio and ongoing development initiatives, the REIT appears well-positioned to deliver stable, predictable financial performance, supporting the sustainability of its future payouts.

The trust currently distributes $0.1542 per unit each month, translating to a forward yield of about 6.7%.

Whitecap Resources

Another compelling monthly dividend stock to consider is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP). The oil and natural gas producer, which operates primarily in Western Canada, has strengthened its production profile through its merger with Veren, which was completed in May last year. This transaction has not only enhanced its scale but also improved its balance sheet and financial flexibility. As of the end of the third quarter, Whitecap had approximately $1.6 billion in liquidity and maintained a net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio of around 1, reflecting a disciplined financial position.

Looking ahead, the company plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to expand its production capacity. In addition to organic growth, continued integration across capital, operating, and corporate functions could unlock synergies, potentially supporting stronger financial performance in the coming quarters and underpinning future dividend payments.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, which translates to an attractive forward yield of approximately 5.3%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

My final pick is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA), which operates under an asset-light model. The company earns royalties from franchisees operating Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants, based on their sales. As a result, its financial performance is relatively insulated from commodity price volatility and rising labour costs, enabling it to generate steady and predictable cash flows.

Although the restaurant industry is inherently seasonal, PZA aims to provide consistent returns by maintaining equal monthly distributions. The company currently pays $0.0775 per share each month, translating to a forward yield of approximately 5.7%.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has added 39 new restaurants to its royalty pool (32 Pizza Pizza and seven Pizza 73 locations) while removing 19 closed locations (14 Pizza Pizza and five Pizza 73). Following these adjustments, the royalty pool comprised 712 Pizza Pizza and 102 Pizza 73 restaurants. Alongside network expansion, the company continues to invest in digital platform enhancements, faster service initiatives, and menu innovation to drive customer traffic, support revenue growth, and sustain its future dividend payouts.