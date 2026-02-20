Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn $300 a Month in Passive Income With These 3 High-Yield Stocks

Earn $300 a Month in Passive Income With These 3 High-Yield Stocks

Backed by solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, attractive yields, and promising growth prospects, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks have the potential to meaningfully enhance your passive income stream.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT offers a compelling 6.7% yield backed by a strategic tenant base and robust development pipeline, supporting consistent monthly dividends and stable financial performance.
  • Whitecap Resources, which offers a 5.3% yield, has enhanced production capacity and financial flexibility following its merger with Veren, ensuring ongoing dividend reliability.
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty, which provides a 5.7% yield, leverages an asset-light model and strategic expansions to maintain steady cash flows and reliable monthly distributions.

Passive income enhances financial stability and helps investors preserve their purchasing power by acting as a hedge against rising prices. It can also accelerate the journey toward financial independence. In a low-interest-rate environment, investors may consider high-yielding monthly dividend stocks to strengthen their passive income stream. In addition to regular monthly payouts, these investments also offer the potential for capital appreciation.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$27.68758$20,981.44$0.1542$116.9Monthly
PZA$16.411,279$20,988.39$0.0775$99.1Monthly
WCP$3.771,525$20,999.25$0.0608$92.7Monthly
Total$308.7

With this in mind, let’s explore three quality monthly dividend stocks that could meaningfully boost your passive income. A $63,000 investment, allocated equally among these three names, could generate more than $300 in monthly income.

up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) is among the top monthly dividend stocks to consider for a passive-income portfolio, supported by its strategically located properties, solid tenant base, and attractive yield. The REIT owns and operates 197 well-positioned properties, representing 35.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, with approximately 90% of Canada’s population living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. Additionally, about 95% of its tenants have a regional or national presence, and roughly 60% provide essential services. This strong tenant mix helps the company maintain healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader market conditions.

SmartCentres is also expanding its asset base, supported by an 86.2 million-square-foot development pipeline that includes retail, seniors housing, self-storage, and office projects. Of these, approximately 0.8 million square feet are currently under construction. Backed by its resilient, retail-focused portfolio and ongoing development initiatives, the REIT appears well-positioned to deliver stable, predictable financial performance, supporting the sustainability of its future payouts.

The trust currently distributes $0.1542 per unit each month, translating to a forward yield of about 6.7%.

Whitecap Resources

Another compelling monthly dividend stock to consider is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP). The oil and natural gas producer, which operates primarily in Western Canada, has strengthened its production profile through its merger with Veren, which was completed in May last year. This transaction has not only enhanced its scale but also improved its balance sheet and financial flexibility. As of the end of the third quarter, Whitecap had approximately $1.6 billion in liquidity and maintained a net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio of around 1, reflecting a disciplined financial position.

Looking ahead, the company plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to expand its production capacity. In addition to organic growth, continued integration across capital, operating, and corporate functions could unlock synergies, potentially supporting stronger financial performance in the coming quarters and underpinning future dividend payments.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, which translates to an attractive forward yield of approximately 5.3%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

My final pick is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX: PZA), which operates under an asset-light model. The company earns royalties from franchisees operating Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants, based on their sales. As a result, its financial performance is relatively insulated from commodity price volatility and rising labour costs, enabling it to generate steady and predictable cash flows.

Although the restaurant industry is inherently seasonal, PZA aims to provide consistent returns by maintaining equal monthly distributions. The company currently pays $0.0775 per share each month, translating to a forward yield of approximately 5.7%.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has added 39 new restaurants to its royalty pool (32 Pizza Pizza and seven Pizza 73 locations) while removing 19 closed locations (14 Pizza Pizza and five Pizza 73). Following these adjustments, the royalty pool comprised 712 Pizza Pizza and 102 Pizza 73 restaurants. Alongside network expansion, the company continues to invest in digital platform enhancements, faster service initiatives, and menu innovation to drive customer traffic, support revenue growth, and sustain its future dividend payouts.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip companies are likely to generate stable cash flows and maintain a consistent track record of dividend payments.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Pacific Kansas City looks like a “forever TFSA” candidate as it owns an irreplaceable rail network across North America…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

The Resource Advantage Canada Still Has Over Everyone Else 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Canada's rich resources and stable environment position it as a key player in global trade dynamics.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Make Money in a TFSA With Dividend Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and other income plays to turn your TFSA into a passive income cash cow!

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

Backed by solid fundamentals, steady earnings, and sustainable payout ratios, these dividend stocks offer dependable income.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield: A Monthly Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

| Demetris Afxentiou

Nexus Industrial REIT offers income investors a high monthly dividend and exposure to strong industrial real estate trends.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With NPI’s Dividend?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s dividend cut may have spooked investors, but it was meant to protect cash and fund growth as big wind…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 7% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Adam Othman

Buy this cash cow and hold it in your self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio to enjoy long-term returns without…

Read more »