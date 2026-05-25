3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

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Together they provide exposure to essential secular themes—food security, clean energy, and infrastructure—making them attractive core holdings for buy‑and‑hold dividend investors.

Top picks: Nutrien (NTR) — global fertilizer leader with a 3.1% yield and annual dividend increases; Brookfield Renewable (BEP.UN) — diversified, contract‑backed renewables with ~4.4% yield and multi‑decade growth runway; Stella‑Jones (SJ) — a mid‑cap industrial supplying utility poles and railway ties with defensive, recurring demand.

There’s a reason why many of the most popular Canadian dividend stocks continue to be blue-chip names.

These businesses have a lot of the qualities investors look for in long-term holdings. They offer stability, reliable income, and the potential for steady growth over time, which is exactly what you want when building a portfolio you can hold for years.

That’s why so many investors use blue-chip stocks to form the foundation of their portfolios.

And with well-established companies across nearly every sector, you can build a diversified base using businesses that generate income in different ways, whether it’s from global demand for essential resources, long-term infrastructure trends, or other defensive industries.

So, with that in mind, here are three top blue-chip stocks Canadians should consider for the foundation of their portfolio.

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A global agriculture giant

If you’re looking for a blue-chip stock to buy now and hold for years, Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is undoubtedly a top pick.

As one of the largest agricultural input companies in the world, it plays a critical role in helping farmers produce the crops that feed a growing global population. That alone is what makes the business so resilient.

No matter what’s happening in the economy, food production doesn’t stop. And as populations continue to grow and diets evolve, the demand for fertilizers and crop inputs remains a key part of the global supply chain. That gives Nutrien a level of long-term relevance that’s hard to replicate.

Of course, the agriculture industry can be cyclical in the short term, with pricing and demand fluctuating from year to year. But over the long run, the need to improve crop yields and maintain food production continues to support the business.

On top of that, Nutrien’s scale gives it a significant advantage. Its global reach, distribution network, and vertically integrated operations help it remain competitive across different market conditions.

That’s why it’s one of the best blue-chip dividend stocks to own. It offers a current yield of 3.1%, increases its dividend every year, and is a business tied to an industry the world depends on.

A blue-chip infrastructure stock every Canadian should consider

In addition to Nutrien, another high-quality blue-chip stock every Canadian should consider is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Brookfield Renewable is a must-own blue-chip dividend stock because it offers one of the best ways to gain exposure to the global shift toward renewable energy.

The company owns a massive, globally diversified portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities across multiple regions.

What makes the business so attractive is that these assets already generate predictable cash flow, often supported by long-term contracts, which helps provide steady income for investors.

At the same time, the industry has decades of growth potential as the world continues transitioning toward cleaner energy.

So not only does Brookfield offer a compelling yield of 4.4% today, but it also has years of long-term growth ahead of it. And it’s that combination of dependable income and expansion potential that makes it one of the best blue-chip dividend stocks that Canadians can own.

A smaller industrial stock with many blue-chip qualities

Lastly, in addition to Brookfield and Nutrien, Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) is another high-quality dividend stock to buy and hold for the long haul.

And while it’s still technically a mid-cap and more of a “baby” blue chip, it already has many of the same characteristics long-term investors look for.

For example, the company supplies utility poles, railway ties, and other industrial wood products used in essential infrastructure. That may not sound exciting, but utilities and railways constantly need to maintain and replace their infrastructure, which creates steady, ongoing demand for Stella-Jones’s products.

And while it’s smaller than traditional mega-cap blue chips, its track record of consistent execution and steady growth shows why it deserves to be considered alongside them.

It’s also a reminder that some of the best stocks to buy and hold for the long haul are the ones operating behind the scenes in industries that remain essential regardless of economic conditions.

So, if you’re looking for reliable blue-chip stocks to buy now and hold for years, Stella-Jones might be one of the best picks, especially while it’s still growing into full large-cap blue-chip status.