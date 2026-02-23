Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever

Here’s why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) could be the absolute best opportunity available to Canadian investors in Q1 2026.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Kinaxis, a Canadian supply chain management software company, is recognized as a key growth stock opportunity despite a 22% decline over the past year, bolstered by rising demand for its AI-integrated solutions amid global trade and demand volatility.
  • With strong financial performance, including a 17% growth in annual recurring revenue and a robust SaaS model, Kinaxis remains well-positioned for significant recovery and growth, offering attractive upside potential from its current stock price levels.

Despite the TSX continuing to make new all-time highs and hover around all-time high levels at the time of writing, certain stocks do appear to be relative value plays. For those thinking about high-growth stocks and ways to play such long-term trends, a few names pop out to me as key investing opportunities in 2026 and for the long haul.

Here’s one key Canadian growth stock I think could be an excellent opportunity, down more than 22% over the past year at the time of writing.

Data center servers IT workers

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis

Shares of Canadian supply chain management software company Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) have been on a rough ride of late.

The chart above highlights what I’m talking about. Despite being a niche leader in cloud-based supply chain planning, there’s been a tech-driven sell-off of companies tied to the AI revolution that’s been rather discriminate of late. Accordingly, given Kinaxis’ ties to this trend with its AI integrations and growth prospects, this is a stock that’s been hit.

That said, as a leader in the supply chain software sector, Kinaxis’ ability to help global enterprises orchestrate complex operations in real time should benefit investors looking to capitalize on a world still grappling with geopolitical tensions, shifting trade routes, and rising demand volatility.

In short, the need for better, faster supply chain decisions is secular, not cyclical. That long-term demand backdrop is showing up in the numbers. Kinaxis’ annual recurring revenue has climbed to about US$407 million, up 17% year over year, while its remaining performance obligations sit around US$846 million, with SaaS RPO at roughly US$810 million. This is precisely the kind of forward visibility most software companies would love to have.

Why Kinaxis is a fundamental growth story to consider

Recent quarterly results reinforce this story. In Q3 2025, Kinaxis grew total revenue 11% year over year, with SaaS revenue up 17%, and boosted adjusted EBITDA 13%, for a strong 25% gross margin. Additionally, free cash flow for the last 12 months has approached a near-20% margin, even after one-off items. This highlights a business that can both grow and throw off cash.

The company’s management team has raised or tightened guidance more than once, now calling for 2025 total revenue of US$535 to US$550 million and SaaS growth of roughly the mid-teens, alongside an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24–26%. For a company whose stock is slumping, the operating trend looks remarkably resilient.

Why this is an opportunity to consider right now  

Even after Kinaxis’ recent stock price decline, this is a top Canadian growth stock that now trades at a much more reasonable multiple. Yes, this is a stock with a premium multiple. However, the company’s asset-light, sticky SaaS model and above-average growth is deserving of such a multiple.

When investors rotate out of richly-valued tech, names like Kinaxis often get hit first. That can happen regardless of how excellent a given company’s fundamentals are. And it’s important to note that analysts remain broadly constructive on Kinaxis, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target near $224.

I think this implies substantial upside from recent levels around the $130 level. In my view, that disconnect between sentiment and fundamentals is where opportunity lives.

More on Tech Stocks

stock chart
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one leading Canadian growth stock investors can now put in the "undervalued" bucket for a long-term investment in a…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy as Canada Levels Up Productivity

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to play a boom in Canadian productivity on the horizon (in part due to the AI-related improvements…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

This under-the-radar battery company is quietly winning Fortune 100 contracts and analysts think the best is yet to come.

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 45% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This beaten-down Canadian tech stock looks like a long-term buy because the business is still quietly compounding.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian growth stocks are flashing big 2026 potential, one riding e-commerce scale, the other surfing AI data-centre spending.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Why settle for survival when you can thrive? While most stocks sell-off during a downturn, these cash-rich Canadian giants go…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX growth stocks could have real 2026 upside if execution keeps matching the story.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The AI Investment Boom: Hype or the Real Deal?

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock stands out as a huge AI winner despite the bubble fears.

Read more »