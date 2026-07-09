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What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

A $16,760 TFSA at 30 is close to the national average, and the real advantage is the decades of compounding ahead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA at 30 works best when you keep contributing and avoid treating it like short-term spending money.
  • Shopify can suit long-term TFSA growth because its commerce platform is expanding and generating real cash flow.
  • The trade-off is volatility and a high valuation, so it’s best for patient investors who can stomach big swings.

A $16,760 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance can tell Canadians around age 30 something useful.

Canada Revenue Agency data shows TFSA holders aged 30 to 34 had an average fair market value of $16,760 in the 2023 contribution year. Canadians aged 25 to 29 had an average of $13,149. So, if your TFSA sits somewhere in the middle, you may be closer to the national average than you think.

That number can feel encouraging, yet it can just as easily sting. Yet the TFSA gives young investors one thing they cannot easily replace later: time.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Build it, and income will come

The CRA says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Your available room comes from the current annual limit, unused room from past years, withdrawals made in the previous year, and contributions already made in the current year. Withdrawals return to your contribution room on January 1 of the following year.

That flexibility makes the TFSA useful for different goals. A 30-year-old may use it for a home down payment, emergency savings, investing, or retirement. The catch? The more often the account works like a short-term cash bucket, the less time it has to compound.

That is the real lesson behind the average balance. A $16,760 TFSA could earn an average annual return of 7%. If it stayed invested for 35 years, it could grow to roughly $179,000 by age 65 without another contribution. Add regular annual contributions, and the result can climb much higher.

So, age 30 is not about having the perfect portfolio, but building the right habits. Regular contributions, patience, and high-quality investments can do more than one lucky stock pick. For younger TFSA investors, the best stock may not pay the biggest dividend today. It may be a business with a long runway, strong demand, and the ability to become much larger over time.

SHOP

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one Canadian stock worth considering for that role. Shopify stock gives businesses the software and tools to sell online, in stores, across social platforms, and through other sales channels. Now, I wouldn’t call it a safe income stock, in fact it doesn’t offer a dividend currently, and shares can swing when investors worry about technology valuations, artificial intelligence (AI), consumer spending, or margins. That said, for investors with decades before retirement, those bumps may be easier to handle if the business keeps expanding.

The opportunity today comes from AI and commerce infrastructure. Shopify stock wants AI to help merchants build stores, manage operations, reach customers, and sell across more channels. The first quarter of 2026 supported that growth, as Shopify stock reported gross merchandise volume (GMV) of US$100.7 billion, up from US$74.8 billion a year earlier. It also reported a 15% free cash flow margin, showing the company can generate cash while still investing in growth.

Furthermore, Shopify stock expanded its share buyback program in June by US$3 billion, bringing its total repurchase authorization to US$5 billion. A buyback does not guarantee stronger returns, but it can show management sees financial strength in the business. So while it does trade at a lofty 121 times trailing earnings, long-term investors likely have less to worry about with modest balances over decades of opportunity.

Bottom line

A $16,760 TFSA can become much more when the money is invested well and left to grow. Shopify stock offers one way to aim for that long-term growth, provided investors can handle the swings that come with a premium technology stock. All considered, Shopify stock deserves a place on a watch list while younger investors still have time on their side.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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