The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

Dividends can feel like constant cash when they pay you to stay patient. When a dividend stock or sector goes through a rough patch, a steady dividend can take the edge off the wait and help you keep investing instead of panicking. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that cash can feel even more powerful because you can reinvest it without tax drag and let compounding do the heavy lifting. The key, though, is that “constant cash” only works when the payout fits the company’s cash flow.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is not a traditional oil producer. It collects royalties from energy production on lands where other operators do the drilling. That structure can make it feel calmer than an exploration company as it doesn’t typically carry the same operating and capital costs. The royalty firm can benefit when activity increases on its royalty lands, and it can spread risk across a wide set of operators and regions.

Over the last year, the big theme has been steady execution and staying consistent on the monthly dividend. The dividend stock has kept the dividend at $0.09 per share per month, or $1.08 annually, and continued to position itself as a predictable income name in the energy space. It also talked about capital discipline in plain terms, including a long-run target dividend payout ratio of about 60% and a focus on keeping net debt below about 1.5 times funds from operations.

The dividend stock also had a few company-specific items that investors noticed. It reported stronger production trends and a liquids-heavy mix, and liquids often drive higher royalty revenue than gas in many pricing environments. It also had a senior management change late in 2025, with the departure of its chief operating officer, which investors tend to watch closely even when the broader business remains stable.

Earnings support

The most recent full quarter showed why the “constant cash” narrative still holds. In the third quarter of 2025, Freehold reported revenue of $74 million and funds from operations of $58.9 million, or $0.36 per share. It paid dividends of $44.3 million in the quarter, which worked out to $0.27 per share, and it reported a dividend payout ratio of 75% for the quarter.

Operationally, it also reported total production of 16,054 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in that quarter, up 10% year over year, with a 65% liquids weighting. That detail suggests the royalty base is not just collecting cheques from legacy production. It also benefits from development activity and a mix that can support stronger cash generation.

Looking ahead, the path for Freehold stays pretty intuitive. If drilling remains active, royalty volumes remain resilient. If oil and gas prices are up, more cash can be thrown to the royalty base. Meanwhile, the dividend stock trades at 22 times earnings with a 6.2% dividend yield. That is the kind of yield that can feel “constant” in a TFSA, bringing in ample income with even $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $17.53 399 $1.08 $430.92 Monthly $6,994.47

Bottom line

Freehold can look like an ideal TFSA cash stock because it pays monthly. It has a royalty model that can be less capital-intensive than a producer, and recent results showed solid funds from operations relative to the dividend. But it is not a sleep-at-night bond substitute. It still depends on commodity prices and third-party drilling, and the payout ratio can run above its stated target at times. If you want monthly income with energy exposure and you can handle the cycle, FRU can fit the “constant cash” brief in a TFSA, especially if you focus on sustainability and patience instead of expecting perfection every quarter.