Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

These Canadian equity index ETFs are low-cost and can appeal to a variety of investors.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • For 2026, keeping costs low and staying diversified within Canada can be a smart foundation before adding global exposure.
  • Canadian equity ETFs eliminate currency risk and foreign withholding tax concerns inside a TFSA.
  • XEI emphasizes higher dividend yield, XIU focuses on blue chips, and XIC provides the broadest exposure.

If you are building your portfolio for 2026, two things deserve more attention than they usually get: currency risk and tax efficiency.

When you buy U.S. stocks, your returns are affected not just by how the company performs, but also by how the Canadian dollar moves against the U.S. dollar. On top of that, dividends from U.S. stocks are subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You do not get that money back.

Canadian stocks avoid both problems. There is no currency conversion required, no foreign withholding tax inside a TFSA, and dividends receive favourable treatment in taxable accounts. That makes Canadian equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a logical foundation.

Here are three solid options to consider in 2026, starting with income and moving toward broader market exposure.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Dividend focus

The first ETF to consider is the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

This fund focuses on established Canadian companies with a history of paying and sustaining dividends. It leans heavily toward financials, energy, utilities, and telecommunications, which naturally dominate the dividend landscape in Canada.

The current 12-month trailing yield sits at just over 4%, and is paid on a monthly basis. The management expense ratio is 0.22%, which is reasonable for a dividend-focused strategy.

The trade-off is concentration. Dividend ETFs in Canada inevitably tilt toward banks and pipelines. If those sectors struggle, XEI’s performance will reflect that.

Blue chip exposure

If you want Canada’s largest and most established companies without an explicit dividend screen, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is a straightforward option.

This ETF tracks the 60 largest companies on the TSX. That means significant exposure to the big banks, railways, telecoms, and energy producers that form the backbone of the Canadian economy. It is more diversified than XEI.

The expense ratio is 0.18%, and the yield is 2.3%. Because it holds only 60 stocks, it is more concentrated than a total market fund, with financials often representing roughly one-third of the portfolio. Still, it offers liquidity, scale, and simple blue-chip exposure.

Broad market coverage

For the most diversified Canadian equity exposure, the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) is the solution.

XIC tracks more than 200 Canadian companies across large, mid, and small caps. It does not tilt toward high dividends or focus solely on large caps. Instead, it mirrors the overall Canadian equity market.

The expense ratio is just 0.06%, making it one of the lowest-cost options available. The yield is 2.1%. While financials and energy still carry significant weight, the broader stock count improves diversification compared with a 60-stock index.

If your goal is to keep costs minimal and capture the full Canadian market return, XIC is the cleanest approach.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Can Make $333 in Monthly, Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can make monthly income feel bigger, but the payout only works if the REIT’s rent cash flow covers…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a popular investment account, and how you can take advantage of it to grow…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s “constant cash” appeal comes from a monthly payout backed by a royalty model that avoids most drilling costs.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Choice for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yield monthly payer can deliver quick income, but the real question is whether the royalty cash flow comfortably covers…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock in 2026: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Adam Othman

After a stellar rally, investors are now wondering whether it’s too late to invest in Nutrien stock or to avoid…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare REIT’s monthly payout looks more supported than it was a year ago, but refinancing and leverage still matter.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% High-Yield Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-quality ETF, offering a yield of 5.6%, is one of the best investments you can buy for…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Monthly Dividend Stars Yielding Over 5 Percent

| Adam Othman

Boost your monthly income with high-yielding dividends by investing in the right stocks on the TSX for your self-directed investment…

Read more »