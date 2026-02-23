Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

These Canadian equity index ETFs are low-cost and can appeal to a variety of investors.

XEI emphasizes higher dividend yield, XIU focuses on blue chips, and XIC provides the broadest exposure.

For 2026, keeping costs low and staying diversified within Canada can be a smart foundation before adding global exposure.

If you are building your portfolio for 2026, two things deserve more attention than they usually get: currency risk and tax efficiency.

When you buy U.S. stocks, your returns are affected not just by how the company performs, but also by how the Canadian dollar moves against the U.S. dollar. On top of that, dividends from U.S. stocks are subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You do not get that money back.

Canadian stocks avoid both problems. There is no currency conversion required, no foreign withholding tax inside a TFSA, and dividends receive favourable treatment in taxable accounts. That makes Canadian equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a logical foundation.

Here are three solid options to consider in 2026, starting with income and moving toward broader market exposure.

Source: Getty Images

Dividend focus

The first ETF to consider is the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

This fund focuses on established Canadian companies with a history of paying and sustaining dividends. It leans heavily toward financials, energy, utilities, and telecommunications, which naturally dominate the dividend landscape in Canada.

The current 12-month trailing yield sits at just over 4%, and is paid on a monthly basis. The management expense ratio is 0.22%, which is reasonable for a dividend-focused strategy.

The trade-off is concentration. Dividend ETFs in Canada inevitably tilt toward banks and pipelines. If those sectors struggle, XEI’s performance will reflect that.

Blue chip exposure

If you want Canada’s largest and most established companies without an explicit dividend screen, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is a straightforward option.

This ETF tracks the 60 largest companies on the TSX. That means significant exposure to the big banks, railways, telecoms, and energy producers that form the backbone of the Canadian economy. It is more diversified than XEI.

The expense ratio is 0.18%, and the yield is 2.3%. Because it holds only 60 stocks, it is more concentrated than a total market fund, with financials often representing roughly one-third of the portfolio. Still, it offers liquidity, scale, and simple blue-chip exposure.

Broad market coverage

For the most diversified Canadian equity exposure, the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) is the solution.

XIC tracks more than 200 Canadian companies across large, mid, and small caps. It does not tilt toward high dividends or focus solely on large caps. Instead, it mirrors the overall Canadian equity market.

The expense ratio is just 0.06%, making it one of the lowest-cost options available. The yield is 2.1%. While financials and energy still carry significant weight, the broader stock count improves diversification compared with a 60-stock index.

If your goal is to keep costs minimal and capture the full Canadian market return, XIC is the cleanest approach.