3 Worry-Free, High-Yield Dividend Plays for 2026

Stocks are a volatile and risky investment. However, a few high-quality TSX stocks offer resilient payouts, which make them relatively worry-free dividend plays. These dividend-paying companies are supported by fundamentally strong businesses that generate steady earnings and cash flows, offer high yields, and maintain sustainable payouts.

With that backdrop, here are three worry-free, high-yield dividend plays for 2026.

High-yield, dividend stock #1: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) is an attractive high-yield dividend stock to generate worry-free income. The company operates as a non-bank lender, focusing primarily on short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as other real estate-related debt investments. Its emphasis on short-duration lending, combined with a disciplined and conservative underwriting approach, helps preserve capital while delivering consistent returns.

Supporting its investment case is its long record of uninterrupted dividend payments, which are often enhanced by a special year-end distribution. Investors currently receive a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, yielding approximately 7.6%. These distributions are supported by a diversified loan portfolio, with significant exposure to relatively resilient segments such as residential construction and land development.

Its attractive yield is supported by recurring lending fees and stable interest income. By targeting smaller, lower-risk loans that are often overlooked by traditional lenders, Firm Capital generates steady cash flow, supporting its payouts.

High-yield, dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another reliable dividend stock offering a high yield. The energy transportation company has been paying dividends for more than 70 years through multiple commodity cycles and economic downturns. In addition, Enbridge has increased its annual dividend for 31 years, reflecting the durability of its business model. At current levels, the stock offers an appealing yield of 5.5%.

Its solid payouts are supported by diversified revenue sources, a regulated asset base, and long-term contracts, positioning it well to generate strong cash flows. Further, most of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) come from regulated assets or long-term, take-or-pay contracts, which provide stability and drive its cash flow. Also, roughly 80% of its EBITDA is protected against inflation, which adds to stability.

With a vast energy infrastructure and pipeline network, high asset utilization, strong energy demand, and a sustainable payout ratio, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with higher dividend payments over time.

Enbridge’s management has also reaffirmed its medium-term growth outlook, targeting steady expansion in EBITDA, earnings, and distributable cash flow (DCF). Further, it projects a mid-single-digit increase in dividends in the coming years.

High-yield, dividend stock #3: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another compelling stock to buy for worry-free dividends and yields. This REIT pays a monthly dividend and yields about 5.3%. Its monthly payouts are supported by the company’s solid operational performance, driven by higher leasing activity that continues to lift occupancy levels and rental rates.

Thanks to its high occupancy levels, the REIT has been able to generate strong comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), allowing it to sustain its distributions over time.

In 2025, the company achieved an FFO per unit growth of 5%, supported by a 6% increase in CP NOI. Net rental income rose by 8.3%, highlighting the REIT’s ability to capture higher rents and maintain strong tenant demand. Leasing activity remained robust across both its wholly owned and managed properties, including newly completed developments. In Europe, roughly 85% of leases are indexed to inflation, providing protection against rising costs.

The company’s payouts are likely to be sustained, supported by its strong balance sheet and diversified industrial portfolio. Moreover, the REIT’s value-enhancing initiatives, such as the solar installation program and other strategic growth initiatives, will likely create incremental income streams, supporting its payouts.