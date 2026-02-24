Market Turbulence Forecast in 2026: Rush to Shelter With 3 Handpicked TSX Stocks

Three handpicked TSX stocks are the ultimate shelters against the looming market turbulence in 2026.

BCE (post‑reset balance sheet and ~4.96% yield), Loblaw (staples backbone with AI partnerships and strong price gains), and Agnico Eagle (gold hedge with record FCF, a 12% dividend hike, and a sizable growth pipeline) together offer capital preservation and steady income.

Despite multiple early‑2026 TSX record highs, sticky inflation, trade uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and a new 15% U.S. tariff threaten turbulence, so investors should seek defensive shelter.

The TSX posted multiple record highs to start 2026, reaching new highs three times in both January and February. However, most analysts still forecast more tempered gains this year compared to 2025.

The four pain points that will cause market turbulence are sticky inflation, persistent trade uncertainties, geopolitical risks, and the new 15% across-the-board tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

For investors seeking stability, Canadian domestic giants BCE (TSX:BCE), Loblaw (TSX:L), and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) are the ultimate shelters for 2026. The first two provide essential services and should remain resilient regardless of the economic environment. The third is the critical hedge against geopolitical instability and the latest tariff threat.

Healthier profile, stable income play

BCE averted being stereotyped as a high-yield trap when it announced a significant 55% dividend cut in March 2025. It was a shock at first, but investors accepted management’s decision, as evidenced by the brief price dip, then a relief rally. The $30.4 billion communications company needed to reduce debt, strengthen the balance sheet, and ensure long-term dividend sustainability.

As of this writing, the 5G stock’s trailing one-year price return is plus-13.3%. At $35.29 per share, the dividend yield is 5%. Notably, the payout ratio is down to 34%; it frequently exceeded 100% in previous quarters. The reset was painful but necessary. BCE has a healthier profile and is a more stable income play moving forward.

Its President and CEO, Mirko Bibic, said, “We are well-positioned to drive sustainable free cash flow growth and deliver long-term returns for shareholders.”

Backbone to a portfolio

Loblaw, Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, is a premier defensive pick. This $65.3 billion industry leader serves as the backbone to a portfolio when the market is choppy or lacks a clear trend. The consumer staples stock’s dividend yield is modest (0.82%), but the price appreciation (+365% in five years) more than compensates. At $67.26 per share, the one-year return is plus-55.5% versus the TSX’s 32.5%.

The recently announced partnerships with Google Gemini and ChatGPT suggest that Loblaw is leaning towards agentic commerce. By building an AI moat, expect enhanced operational efficiency and a better customer shopping experience.

Gold connection

Agnico Eagle Mines, the world’s second-largest miner, is the connection to gold, the safe-haven asset. The $118.7 billion gold producer operates in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. Performance-wise, the mining stock has delivered a massive plus-435.7% return in three years. AEM trades at $311.56 per share (+33.8% year-to-date) and pays a 0.78% dividend.

In 2025, net income and free cash flow (FCF) climbed 125% and 105% year-over-year to $4.5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively. The record annual FCF prompted a 12% dividend hike. According to its President and CEO, Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle has never been better positioned, given the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history.

Al-Joundi notes the tremendous value Agnico’s exploration program will create. Moreover, the growth pipeline has the potential to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next decade. It would exceed four million ounces by the early 2030s.

Seek shelter now

A portfolio of BCE, Loblaw, and Agnico Eagle Mines offers a solid foundation, capital preservation, and steady income streams. Seek shelter in the stocks now for protection against a looming market turbulence.