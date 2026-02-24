Motley Fool Premium
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 24

The TSX couldn’t hold onto new highs as tariff concerns cooled enthusiasm, while investors look to earnings reports, commodity trends, and U.S. consumer confidence data for direction today.

Jitendra Parashar
  • TSX slipped 41 points to 33,777, ending a three day win streak as trade uncertainty weighed after intraday highs.
  • Precious metals and some consumer cyclical and utilities helped limit losses, while tech, industrials, and financials underperformed.
  • Canadian investors will watch U.S. consumer confidence and manufacturing data, commodity moves, and TSX earnings from Scotiabank, Element Fleet, Exchange Income, 5N Plus, NorthWest Healthcare, Cargojet, and Topaz Energy today.

Canadian stocks started the new week with heightened volatility as investors continued to assess the global trade environment amid U.S. president Donald Trump’s threats of new import duties. After climbing as much as 181 points to a new all-time high in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index retreated sharply later in the session to finish with a 41-point decline at 33,777 — ending its three-day winning streak.

Strengthening gold and silver prices drove mining stocks higher, and shares of consumer cyclical and utility companies also saw renewed buying interest, helping cushion the broader pullback. However, heavy losses in other key market sectors like technology, industrials, and financials dragged the TSX benchmark down as investors appeared reluctant to extend gains amid ongoing trade uncertainty.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Fortuna Mining, Lundin Gold, B2Gold, and Kinross Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 6.4%.

In contrast, shares of goeasy, Shopify, Descartes Systems, and WSP Global plunged by at least 5.8% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Winpak (TSX:WPK) was also among the Toronto Stock Exchange’s bottom performers as it slid by 3.4% to $50.27 per share. This weakness in WPK stock followed the Winnipeg-based packaging materials distributor’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that showed softer profitability.

While Winpak’s fourth-quarter revenue was largely flat at US$284.9 million, its net profit slipped 1.2% year over year to US$36.2 million as gross profit margins narrowed to 30.5% from 32.3%. For the full year, the company’s earnings declined 8.1%, due mainly to weaker gross profit and lower net finance income. It blamed softer customer demand across several product categories and higher production waste and cost pressures for hurting its profitability. These results appeared to dampen investor sentiment, pushing WPK stock lower, while it still trades with 13% year-to-date gains.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Barrick Mining, and Cenovus Energy stood out as the session’s five most active stocks.

Crude oil and base metals prices inched up in early morning trading on Tuesday, while gold prices held on to recent gains. The modest rebound in oil and base metals could lend some support to resource-linked TSX stocks at the open today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest consumer confidence and manufacturing data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Scotiabank, Element Fleet Management, Exchange Income, 5N Plus, NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Cargojet, and Topaz Energy, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today, which could keep these stocks in focus throughout the day.

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Descartes Systems Group, Enbridge, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Topaz Energy, WSP Global, and Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

