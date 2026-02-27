A tech-fueled rally and upbeat earnings pushed the TSX to its third straight record close, while today’s direction remains tied to rising commodities, key economic data, and more earnings reports.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 27

Investors will watch Canada’s GDP, U.S. wholesale inflation, and earnings from TransAlta, Laurentian Bank, and Energy Fuels today.

The rally was powered by tech buying, strong corporate results, and hopes for near term rate cuts, lifting miners and industrials.

The TSX hit a fresh record close at 34,502, up 1.1% for a third straight session.

Continued buying in tech stocks, largely strong corporate results, and prospects of more rate cuts in the near term kept driving the Canadian stock market higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 375 points, or 1.1%, to settle at 34,502 — posting a fresh all-time high for the third straight day.

Even as some stocks from the healthcare sector witnessed weakness, solid gains in most other key sectors, mainly technology, mining, and industrials, helped power the main TSX index to another record close.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) rallied by nearly 18% to $31.84 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in EFX stock came after the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company reported solid fourth-quarter results, highlighted by a record free cash flow of $141 million. In the latest quarter, the company’s revenue rose 12% with the help of strong execution in its engineered systems segment.

In addition, Enerflex reduced net debt to $501 million, strengthening its balance sheet. The company also announced an agreement to divest most of its Asia Pacific operations as part of efforts to simplify and optimize the business, while providing a stable preliminary outlook for 2026. These updates boosted investors’ confidence, triggering a buying spree in EFX stock.

Northland Power, Perpetua Resources, and New Gold were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 7.7% each.

On the flip side, Celestica, Gildan Activewear, Stella-Jones, and Curaleaf slipped by at least 2.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Barrick Mining, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially crude oil, silver, and copper, trended higher in early morning trading on Friday, which could lift the resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

In addition to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures, TSX investors will also keep an eye on the latest wholesale inflation report from the United States this morning. These key data releases could influence bond yields and shape expectations around the pace of future rate cuts.

As corporate earnings season continues, several TSX-listed companies, including TransAlta, Atkinsrealis Group, Endeavour Silver, Laurentian Bank of Canada, Energy Fuels, and Boralex, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

