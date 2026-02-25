Upbeat U.S. confidence data, firm metals, and strong earnings pushed the TSX to a fresh high, with commodity momentum and policy signals from Washington expected to be on investors’ radar today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 25

Investors will watch trade signals, metals momentum, and a heavy TSX earnings slate today with BMO, National Bank, Loblaw, WSP, Stantec, and Northland Power set to release results.

Thomson Reuters jumped 11% after CoCounsel AI hit one million users, while miners and industrials led the rally.

The TSX hit a new record high as stronger U.S. consumer confidence, rising metals, and upbeat earnings lifted sentiment.

After a day of pause, Canadian equities resumed their trend on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data for February, strong metals prices, and largely upbeat corporate results helped investors temporarily shake off lingering concerns around trade tensions and inflation pressures. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 194 points, or 0.6%, to close at a new record level of 33,970.

Despite weakness in consumer staples and utility stocks, solid gains in other key sectors like mining, healthcare, and industrials pushed the TSX benchmark to new heights.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) surged by 11.4% to $123.45 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in TRI stock came after the Toronto-based firm announced that one million professionals across 107 countries and territories are now using its CoCounsel AI platform. This milestone came as a relief for investors as it highlighted growing adoption of the company’s professional-grade artificial intelligence (AI) tools across legal, tax, audit, and compliance industries, where accuracy and data protection are critical.

Reuters also previewed the next generation of CoCounsel Legal, which will enable conversational task execution and deeper integration with platforms like Westlaw and Practical Law. The strong demand for its AI offerings signaled accelerating monetization opportunities in regulated industries, driving investor optimism and lifting TRI stock sharply.

Curaleaf, Lithium Americas, and Torex Gold were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 8.5%.

In contrast, Winpak, Sienna Senior Living, Imperial Oil, and Loblaw Companies dived by at least 2.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Barrick Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices continued to inch up in early morning trade on Wednesday, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

In his address to Congress late Tuesday, U.S. president Donald Trump touted what he called a “new Golden Age” for the American economy, highlighting easing inflation, lower gas prices, and strong gains in stock markets and retirement accounts. Canadian market participants may weigh whether the renewed focus on border security and trade policies could influence cross-border commerce and supply chains. Any signals around tariffs or industrial policy shifts could have spillover effects on key TSX sectors.

On the corporate events front, many TSX-listed companies, including CCL Industries, Stantec, EQB, Granite REIT, Northland Power, WSP Global, Loblaw Companies, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, and Tamarack Valley Energy, will release their latest quarterly earnings today. These reports could keep stock-specific volatility elevated through the session.

Market movers on the TSX today