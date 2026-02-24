Turn Dividends Into Paydays: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

These two TSX stocks pay reliable monthly dividends and offer a high yield of over 5%, which makes them top income stocks.

By adding high-quality dividend stocks to your portfolio, you can generate regular cash.

Many Canadian stocks pay dividends, rewarding shareholders with regular cash payments. Moreover, a few are known for their resilient payouts across all market conditions. In addition, some of these reliable dividend payers distribute cash on a monthly basis, turning your portfolio holdings into consistent “paydays.” This approach can provide meaningful supplemental income while supporting long-term financial goals.

With this background, here are two top TSX stocks for reliable monthly income.

Source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stock #1: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is one of the most reliable monthly dividend payers. It distributes $0.061 per share each month, yielding about 5.4%. Since 2013, it has returned roughly $3 billion in dividends, demonstrating the reliability of its payouts and focus on returning cash to shareholders.

Whitecap’s high-quality asset base and conservative payout ratio position it well to sustain its monthly payouts. It targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25% and retains ample internally generated cash flow to support operations, reinvest in development, and cushion against swings in commodity prices. Management plans to grow the base dividend by 1% to 3% annually, reflecting confidence in its ability to generate cash flow.

Notably, the company’s recent acquisition of Veren has delivered meaningful synergies, helping drive an 8% quarter-over-quarter decline in third-quarter operating expenses through streamlined processes and more efficient infrastructure use.

With a diversified asset base, low leverage, and a high-quality inventory of drilling locations, Whitecap appears well-positioned to sustain and gradually increase its monthly dividend in future years.

Monthly dividend stock #2: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a compelling stock for generating reliable monthly income. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns high-quality healthcare real estate that generates stable, inflation-protected cash flows, supported by long-term leases and strong tenants, which in turn support its distributions.

Its portfolio spans hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings across Canada and select international markets. Tenants include major healthcare providers and hospital operators, many of which benefit from government support. That backing adds resilience to rental income, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Favourable demographic trends further strengthen the investment case. Aging populations across its core markets are likely to drive demand for healthcare services and the facilities that house them. Further, its leases are long-term and indexed to inflation, enabling steady rental growth.

Northwest currently distributes $0.03 per unit each month, or $0.36 annually, implying a yield of about 6%. The firm is performing well, with same-property net operating income rising 4.4% in the third quarter, driven by inflation-linked rent escalations and steady leasing activity, resulting in a 90% retention rate. Occupancy stands at a strong 97%, and the weighted average lease term is 13.4 years, providing visibility into future revenue.

The REIT’s financial metrics also remain solid, as both leverage and payout ratios continue to decline. At the same time, management is streamlining its portfolio and divesting non-core assets to reduce debt and enhance liquidity. Supported by defensive fundamentals, strong occupancy and retention, high-quality tenants, and disciplined capital allocation, Northwest Healthcare is likely to return steady monthly cash to its shareholders.

The bottom line

Whitecap Resources and Northwest Healthcare offer monthly dividends and attractive yields, supported by disciplined capital management and resilient underlying assets. For income-focused investors, these TSX stocks offer the potential to turn your holdings into steady monthly “paydays.”