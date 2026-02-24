Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Turn Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 (or More!)

Turn Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 (or More!)

Turning $7,000 into $70,000 in a TFSA isn’t a quick win; it’s a compounding project that rewards patience and a business that keeps executing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Getting to $70,000 usually takes many years of strong compounding, not a one-year moonshot.
  • NFI could deliver outsized gains if it converts its huge backlog into higher-margin deliveries and fixes execution issues.
  • Aritzia has a cleaner compounding setup driven by U.S. growth, but retail stumbles can hit the stock hard.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the best way to turn a big contribution into real wealth because it lets growth compound without tax drag. When you hit a winner, you keep the whole gain. When it pays a dividend, you can reinvest every penny. With a $7,000 contribution, the goal is not to “save harder.” It’s to let time and growth do the heavy lifting, and a TFSA keeps more of that upside in your pocket.

A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

$7K to $70K?

To turn $7,000 into $70,000, you need two ingredients: a strong return and enough time for compounding to kick in. A 10-bagger rarely happens in a year or two. It happens when a business keeps growing through cycles, and the market eventually pays up for it. Think of it like pushing a snowball down a hill. The first few rolls look small, then it suddenly looks ridiculous.

The math also keeps you honest. Roughly speaking, a 20% annual return can take about 13 years to turn $7,000 into around $70,000. At 25%, it’s closer to about 10 years. That’s why the “best way” is not chasing the hottest headline. It’s picking a business that can keep compounding, then giving it room to work inside the TFSA without panic-selling every time the chart gets moody.

The last piece is behaviour. You need a plan before you buy. If the stock drops 30% after you buy, you need to know whether you would add, hold, or walk away. You also need to treat the TFSA like a long game. Constant switching often kills the very compounding you’re trying to capture. One or two high-quality growth picks can do more than a crowded basket of half-convictions.

Stocks to watch

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) builds buses and coaches, and it sits in the middle of two big forces: replacement demand for aging fleets and the long shift toward zero-emission transit. Over the last year, the stock dealt with a battery recall issue, but it also showed real operating momentum. In its third quarter of 2025, it reported revenue of US$879.9 million, up 23.7% year over year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$80.9 million, up 52.1%. It also reported a backlog of $13.2 billion and liquidity of $386 million, offering financial breathing room to keep improving.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) sells fashion basics and seasonal hits through boutiques and e-commerce, with the United States as the big growth engine. Over the last year, it looked like a stock that regained its stride and then hit the gas. In its third quarter of fiscal 2026, it reported net revenue of $1.04 billion, up 42.8%, and net income of $138.9 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, and adjusted EBITDA reached $207.6 million, or 20% of net revenue. It also reported comparable sales up 34.3% and a boutique count of 139, up from 127 a year earlier, showing expansion and demand moving in the same direction.

For future outlook and valuation, these two names offer very different paths to a 10-bagger. NFI can surge if it converts backlog into profitable deliveries, keeps margins improving, and puts recall issues behind it. It carries bigger execution risk, plus cycle risk tied to government budgets, supply chains, and program timing. ATZ can surge if it keeps winning in the United States, protects margins, and avoids the classic retail trap of growing too fast and discounting too hard. It usually trades at a richer valuation than “turnaround industrial” stories when momentum looks good, so any stumble can hit the stock quickly.

Bottom line

Both can work in a TFSA, but the ride will not feel the same. The clean takeaway is this: turning $7,000 into $70,000 takes compounding, not magic. A TFSA helps because it protects the upside and lets you reinvest freely. NFI can offer a high-upside turnaround tied to electrification and backlog execution, but it demands patience and a strong stomach. ATZ offers a clearer compounding story driven by U.S. growth and improving profitability, but it still carries retail and valuation risk. Pick the one you can actually hold through a rough year, because that is usually the real secret behind making $70,000, or even more.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Bricks to Dividends: Are Investors Moving From Homes to Yields?

| Demetris Afxentiou

With housing affordability stretched and interest rates reshaping the market, many Canadians are shifting from real estate to dividend stocks.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for a Market Defence? Canadian Dividend ETFs Are a One-Stop Solution

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a market defence? Canadian dividend ETFs offer diversification, stability, and reliable income for investors.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Why Paying Attention to Financial News Might Make You Poorer

| Kay Ng

Checking financial news constantly can lead to impulsive reactions that can be detrimental to long-term returns. Instead, invest regularly, diversify,…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Superpower Stocks Ready to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks could have 2026 “surge” potential because their momentum is showing up in real earnings, backlog, and expansion.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $7,000

| Puja Tayal

Uncover how a TFSA can provide benefits and security in volatile markets just like a gold mine in the long…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Can Make $333 in Monthly, Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can make monthly income feel bigger, but the payout only works if the REIT’s rent cash flow covers…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Brookfield Renewable is a compelling Canadian stock to watch in 2026 thanks to rate cuts, renewable demand, and its development…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s “constant cash” appeal comes from a monthly payout backed by a royalty model that avoids most drilling costs.

Read more »