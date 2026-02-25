Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

If you are worried about geopolitics or AI threats, these two Canadian stocks should be resilient and primed to surge in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With 2026 volatility and AI/tariff fears, hard assets look safer — infrastructure and industrial real estate offer durable, non‑AI‑disruptible cash flows.
  • Pembina (PPL): mostly contracted pipeline income plus an LNG terminal growth catalyst; Granite REIT (GRT.UN): 98% occupancy, ~4% yield and steady FFO/distribution growth.
  • Five stocks our experts like even better than Granite REIT right now. 

We are only two months in and 2026 has already been an interesting year for Canadian stocks. We have seen a “Software-as-a-Service apocalypse,” service apocalypse, expansionist threats, tariffs, tariffs made unlawful, and then more tariffs.

Frankly, the world is becoming a little unpredictable, and the stock market feels quite the same. If you are looking for some safe bets that could still have some upside in 2026, here are two Canadian stocks that could surge forward.

Hard assets that help fuel the economy seem like a good place to invest right now. Once these assets are in place, they can last decades, and they aren’t likely to be disrupted by any computer algorithm.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline: A Canadian infrastructure stock gaining some steam

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) stock is at the cross roads of the energy supply chain in Canada. This Canadian company collects and moves oil and gas to processing plants and then on to end markets. These are crucial assets to customers. In many instances Pembina is the only way producers get their oil and gas to market.

With so much geopolitical disruption, oil prices have been climbing (it’s up 15% this year). Likewise, natural gas prices should continue to increase as more LNG terminals comes online and the Canadian gas market tightens.

A rise in commodity prices is always good for Pembina. Around 15% of its income comes from its marketing business. Even if that commodity thesis doesn’t play out, the remaining 85% of its income is contracted. As it continues to bring new assets onto the market, that contracted income will rise.

Pembina has one of only a few LNG terminals in construction in Canada. It is set for completion in 2028. Once that comes online, it could see a nice surge in income.

Pembina’s stock is up 15% this year already. If commodities continue to behave nicely, there could still be more upside for this undervalued Canadian infrastructure stock.

Granite: Its recent surge could continue

Real estate has been a challenging stock asset to hold for the past few years. Fortunately, things seem to be starting to turn.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) has risen 30% in the past year. However, this Canadian stock could still enjoy upside in 2026. Granite has steadily been delivering around 7% compounded annual funds from operation per unit growth for the past five years. Yet, its stock is only neutral over that time.

Granite’s portfolio has significantly improved in that period. Right now, it extends across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Occupancy is sitting at 98% and its weighted average lease term is over five years.

Granite has been very prudently managed. It has one of the best balance sheets amongst industry peers. It can consistently provide good returns in most economic environments.

Granite pays a 4% yield. It has grown its distribution for 15 consecutive years, and it recently increased its dividend by a faster pace than previous.

If you want a mix of high-quality assets, a strong operating platform, and a nice stream of income, this stock is a perfect bet. It might not be the most exciting business, but it isn’t likely to get disrupted by AI.

Granite’s valuation remains below its private market value, so you still get a good bargain at today’s price. With a recent surge in stock market and economic uncertainty, this could be a nice Canadian stock to weather the storm with.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Take advantage of the market volatility and invest in undervalued stocks with massive long-term growth potential to capture future gains.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian ETFs offer a mix of growth and income, making them some of the best to buy in…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Worry-Free, High-Yield Dividend Plays for 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These three Canadian stocks have fundamentally strong businesses, offer a high yield, and maintain sustainable payouts.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Robin Brown

Maximize your retirement savings with a TFSA. Explore strategies to effectively use your TFSA contribution space today.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With BCE’s Dividend? 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest developments with BCE stock as it rebounds from restructuring dip and tackles significant financial changes.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

A 4.2% Dividend Stock That Now a Standout Buy in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

This energy giant has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. It produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

Market Turbulence Forecast in 2026: Rush to Shelter With 3 Handpicked TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three handpicked TSX stocks are the ultimate shelters against the looming market turbulence in 2026.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

What “Passive Investing” Really Means (And Why Everyone’s Doing It)

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why passive investing is one of the best ways to put your hard-earned savings to work, and two of…

Read more »