2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Both trade deep below their 52-week highs (CSU ≈‑53%, DSG ≈‑44%) but retain strong fundamentals—Constellation’s VC-like, cash-generative portfolio and Descartes’ logistics SaaS platform—making them candidates for long-term recovery despite AI and trade-related near-term risks.

The TSX is hitting new highs amid heavy volatility, leaving several high-quality growth stocks behind—Constellation Software (CSU) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG) are singled out as potential bargains.

Stock market volatility continues to riddle the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2026. Less than a week to go before March 2026, the Canadian benchmark index is yet again showing signs of volatility. The index is up by 34.46% in the last 12 months, and after a few weeks of up and down movement, it is hovering around new all-time highs.

The performance of the broader market indicates another bull run , but not every TSX stock has kept pace with the rest of the market. Several high-quality growth stocks trail the rest of the market by huge margins. In many cases, the downturn in share prices brings stocks down to more reasonable levels. However, some situations see shares of fundamentally solid businesses become oversold, creating opportunities for investors seeking bargains in the market.

Among these stocks are the kind of investments that can deliver substantial long-term returns, which can turn small investors into big players. Today, I will discuss two such stocks that you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a $52.69 billion market-cap TSX tech stock that does not operate like a standard tech company. Instead of running a high-risk business itself, Constellation acts like a Venture Capital firm that invests in well-established and profitable tech businesses across several verticals. It then uses its experience and funding to help the underlying business grow under its banner. In turn, the company grows its own value and delivers greater returns to investors through capital gains and dividends.

The company’s results for Q3 revealed a 46% year-over-year hike in its free cash flow in fiscal 2025 compared to the same period last year. Despite solid fundamentals, the stock has declined significantly over the last few months. As of this writing, it trades at a 53% discount from its 52-week high, owing to the artificial intelligence (AI)-induced downturn across tech stocks. It might be too attractively priced to ignore at current levels.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DGS) is another Canadian tech stock suffering the impact of AI, but a major problem for the stock has been the changing global trade landscape. DSG is a $7.89 billion market-cap leader in providing on-demand Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that improve the sustainability, security, and productivity of logistics-intensive businesses.

The company essentially plays a critical role in streamlining global logistics through its platform. Changing global trade dynamics have weighed on its performance in the stock market. As of this writing, DSG stock trades at a 43.72% discount from its 52-week high. Despite the share price downturn, its management appears confident in the business. Decartes keeps adding new capabilities to its platform, deepening its network, and becoming a go-to solutions provider.

While its role in global trade is essential, the stock might continue feeling the impact of global trade issues. The company’s solid business model and offerings position it for a strong recovery when the dust settles. It might be a bargain to add to your self-directed portfolio at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

The growth in the adoption of AI has impacted the tech industry. In turn, it has impacted investor sentiment about companies like Constellation Software. The global trade dynamic has been in a state of constant change since President Trump came into office, impacting companies like Descartes that are feeling the impact of the global trade war.