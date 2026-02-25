Motley Fool Premium
Buy, Buy, Buy: 3 Stocks You Should Dollar-Cost-Average Into in 2026

For investors looking to dollar cost average into some excellent Canadian stocks, here are three worth considering right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian investors should consider dollar-cost averaging into strong TSX companies like Alimentation Couche-Tard, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Shopify for steady compounding in 2026.
  • These companies offer robust growth potential through strategic advancements and financial performance, making them attractive opportunities for long-term investment.

Canadian investors looking for steady compounding in 2026 should consider dollar-cost averaging into the best companies the TSX has to offer. Of course, simplifying a long watch list into actionable companies worth investing in is a difficult task.

Here are three of the best opportunities in the market right now, in my view. These are opportunities I think are best-suited for those looking to dollar cost average into the market right now.

how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has traded flat for two years but found support near $60 highs.

This stock has made a nice double-digit move off its recent lows, signalling a potential rebound under new CEO Alex Miller. The convenience retail giant boasts strong organic growth via value meal deals and food channels outpacing merchandise revenues. This business model has produced robust expectations for fiscal 2026 free cash flow of more than US$2.5 billion.

With a low payout ratio around 20% and a quarterly dividend yield of around 1%, this is a stock that could benefit in a big way from new M&A activity down the line. I think dollar-cost averaging captures earnings acceleration from tuck-in deals without big regulatory risks. That’s what investors should be after right now.

Bank of Nova Scotia

A leading Canadian Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of the top companies in the Canadian financials sector I remain very bullish on.

Indeed, the company has continued to shine in its most recent first quarter results. The bank posted revenue growth of 3% to nearly $10 billion, with  adjusted EPS surging to more than $2 per share. Perhaps even more impressively, the company’s return on equity surged to 11.1% from 5.5%, leading to a number of price target upgrades from analysts.

If the company can continue to grow its earnings and return on equity at a similar rate in the coming quarters, I think the company’s price-earnings multiple around 18 times is one to be bought. I think many market participants aren’t paying close enough attention to the company’s KeyCorp stake adding C$81M quarterly income, making BNS stock one that should provide solid returns for those looking to patiently accumulate shares over time.

Shopify

Last, but certainly not least on this list of Canadian stocks to consider, is growth giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Like the other names on this list, Shopify crushed Q4 with GMV at a record $124B. Additionally, the company provided revenue growth guidance in the low-30% range for Q1 (beating 25% consensus), and expects 26.8% FY2026 sales growth to $14.7 billion.

This top-line growth should drive continued earnings growth (which has been around 28% of late, and is expected to continue). Personally, that’s the kind of bottom-line focused earnings growth I like to see with core holdings in my portfolio.

I think for investors looking to benefit from the long-term surge in e-commerce, as well as the intersection of agentic AI and commerce, this is a no-brainer buy on its recent dip.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

