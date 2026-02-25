Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The “All-in-One” Investment Taking Over Canadian Portfolios

The “All-in-One” Investment Taking Over Canadian Portfolios

Here’s why more and more Canadians are turning to this simple investing method to put their hard-earned savings to work.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Long-term investing with low‑fee, broad‑market index ETFs lets Canadians capture quality company growth, diversification, and compounding without constant stock‑picking.
  • Top picks to pair in a portfolio: iShares S&P/TSX 60 (XIU) for Canadian blue‑chip exposure (~2.3% yield) and iShares Core S&P 500 (XSP) for U.S. diversification and long‑term growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

When it comes to investing in the stock market, taking a long-term approach is really the only strategy that can reliably build serious wealth over time.

Because both the economy and market are cycling constantly and incredibly hard to predict in the short term, long-term investing is necessary to mitigate a lot of that short-term risk.

Over the long haul, the economy is always growing, and the best companies will continue to find ways to expand their operations and profitability, often outpacing the broader economy.

In the near term, though, recessions, market crashes or black swan events are all incredibly difficult to predict, which is why long-term investing is so crucial.

In addition to a long-term mindset, though, the other most important factor is stock selection. It doesn’t matter how long-term your strategy is if you buy lower-quality stocks that will underperform for years.

The problem is, though, most Canadians don’t have the time, knowledge or interest to research dozens of individual stocks. That’s why more and more Canadian investors are turning to simple, all-in-one solutions that give broad exposure to quality companies without the hassle.

These investments often own the biggest and most reliable names on the market. Furthermore, they provide instant diversification and charge minimal fees, and, most importantly, they let you stay invested in the market for the long haul without having to worry about constantly monitoring individual stocks in your portfolio.

That’s why the investments continuing to gain popularity and take over Canadian portfolios right now are broad-market index ETFs.

So, if you’re looking to put some hard-earned money to work and want a simple, low-stress investment that you can own with confidence for years, here are two of the best index ETFs to buy now.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

A top fund offering exposure to Canada’s top blue-chip stocks

If you’re a Canadian investor looking to gain exposure to the largest and most reliable stocks in Canada, then there’s no question that the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is a top choice.

The XIU is one of the best all-in-one investments for Canadians because it offers exposure to Canada’s biggest banks, energy producers, railways, telecoms, utilities, and resource giants. These are the most reliable names with strong balance sheets and long histories of delivering through every cycle.

That means not only do you get the instant diversification with exposure to 60 well-established and high-quality companies, but the stock also offers diversification across multiple sectors.

And because many of these stocks also pay dividends, the XIU offers investors a current yield of roughly 2.3%.

So, if you’re looking for a simple investment to put your hard-earned money back to work for you, the XIU is one of the best ETFs that you can buy and hold with confidence.

The best investment for U.S. exposure in Canadian portfolios

In addition to XIU, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (TSX:XSP) is another all-in-one investment that’s taking over Canadian portfolios.

While the XIU is one of the best ways to gain exposure to the largest and most reliable stocks in Canada, the limitation is that it doesn’t offer geographic diversification outside the country.

That’s why the XSP ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 Index, is the perfect fund to pair with XIU.

The U.S. market has been the world’s growth engine for decades. Furthermore, the S&P 500 has delivered higher average returns than most other indices over the long term.

That’s why owning the XSP and having exposure to U.S. businesses, which also tend to have more global operations, is such a smart strategy.

It not only adds diversification to your portfolio if Canada’s economy starts to slow, but it also offers exposure to American stocks with significant long-term growth potential.

So, if you’re looking for a simple investment to buy now that you can own passively for years, the XSP and the XIU are easily two of the best ETFs for Canadians to consider.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Investors: Read This Warning Before Investing in a Gold or Silver Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's the difference between gold and silver ETFs versus CEFs, and why I like the former more.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

If the Market Gets Volatile, Here Are the Stocks That Could Outperfom It All

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a reliable barbell strategy to benefit from any sort of outsized volatility that may be ahead,…

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 (Get in Now)

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars appear well-positioned to benefit from whatever lies ahead, and these companies remain top picks of mine…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Top TSX Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Already Soared 41% in 2026: Can it Keep Going?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico Eagle Mines has rallied off of soaring gold prices. As my favourite TSX gold stock to own, it's ideal…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one Canadian stock some billionaire investors are rotating into, while also rotating out of some high-growth techs stocks tied…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Investing

These Undervalued Canadian Stocks are Begging to Be Bought Immediately

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Undervalued stocks that have a history of strong returns and shareholder value creation, such as Peyto, are good buys today.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Investing

Top TSX Opportunities for Canadian Investors in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) and another great AI innovator going for cheap.

Read more »