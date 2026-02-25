Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » These Are the Top 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

These Are the Top 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

These five Canadian stocks are all high-quality companies trading significantly undervalued, making them five of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Five high‑quality Canadian stocks to buy and hold: dividend plays BCE, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAPREIT) and Northland Power, plus growth names goeasy and Cargojet.
  • Each trades well below its historical averages with attractive income/valuation metrics (e.g., BCE ~5% yield/EV/EBITDA ~7.1x; CAPREIT P/AFFO ~17x (~4.2% yield); Northland EV/EBITDA ~9.1x (~3.6%); goeasy P/E ~5.8x (~5.3% yield); Cargojet EV/EBITDA ~7.2x), suggesting potential upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

Finding undervalued stocks that you can confidently buy for the long haul is one of the most rewarding parts of investing your money in the market. When you spot high-quality businesses trading at prices way below their real worth, you get the chance to buy before the rest of the market catches on.

The key for investors is to focus on high-quality businesses. Stocks trade cheaply all the time. However, if the underlying company isn’t a high-quality business, there’s no guarantee that it actually recovers.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash you’re looking to put to work right now, here are five undervalued Canadian stocks that you can buy today and plan to hold for years.

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Three undervalued dividend stocks to buy now

If you’re a dividend investor looking for high-quality Canadian stocks that you can buy undervalued today, three of the best to consider are BCE (TSX:BCE), Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), and Northland Power (TSX:NPI).

BCE, the $33 billion telecom stock, is one of the best dividend stocks to buy undervalued right now. Not only is the stock offering a yield of roughly 5% today, but it also trades at a forward enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio of just 7.1 times today. That’s well below its five-year average of 8 times and 10-year average of 8.2 times.

Furthermore, it currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.9 times, compared to 16.5 and 16.6 over those same periods. That’s a meaningful discount for one of Canada’s most reliable telecom giants, which owns essential networks that constantly generate steady cash flow.

A solid REIT

Meanwhile, Canadian Apartment Properties (CAPREIT), the largest residential REIT in Canada, is another solid choice. Its dividend yield has risen to roughly 4.2% as the stock has sold off, and today the stock trades at a forward price-to-adjusted-funds-from-operations (P/AFFO) ratio of 17 times today. That’s significantly lower than its five-year average of 22.5 times and 10-year average of 23.5 times.

That significant discount for Canada’s largest apartment REIT is hard to ignore, making CAPREIT one of the best undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now.

Finally, Northland Power, a renewable energy company with significant long-term growth potential, currently trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of 9.1 times today. That’s much cheaper than its five-year average of 11.4 times and 10-year average of 12.8 times. In addition, its dividend yield is sitting at nearly 3.6% today with the stock trading at these undervalued levels.

So, if you’re a passive income seeker looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy while they’re undervalued, these three names are certainly top picks.

Two of the best stocks to buy for growth

If dividend income is less important to you, or you’re simply looking to buy high-quality, high-potential growth stocks while they trade undervalued today, two of the best to consider are Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and goeasy (TSX:GSY).

goeasy has been one of the best growth stocks to buy for years, but after temporary headwinds impacted the share price recently it is now trading unbelievably cheap. And while GSY is classified as a growth stock because it rapidly continues to expand its operations, it also offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.3%.

What really makes goeasy compelling, though, is just how cheaply it trades. Right now, its forward P/E ratio is sitting at just 5.8 times. That’s well below its five-year average of 10.1 times and 10-year average of 9.7 times.

Finally, Cargojet is another high-quality growth stock to buy while it’s still undervalued, especially with all the long-term growth potential it has as Canada’s leading air cargo operator.

Currently, Cargojet trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of just 7.2 times. That’s lower than both its five-year average of 8.6 times and 10-year average of 9.8 times.

So, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to put to work right now, these five Canadian picks are hands down the best undervalued stocks to consider today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE, goeasy, and Northland Power. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior couple looks at investing statements
Tech Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 50

| Puja Tayal

Explore the importance of a TFSA and its role in retirement savings for Canadians over 50, including current statistics.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.4% Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one leading monthly dividend stock long-term investors may be remiss to ignore in what could be a declining interest…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket Through 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-potential growth stock with defensive operations has the potential to see a major rally in 2026.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these Canadian utilities stocks are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy in 2026 and…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Metals and Mining Stocks

“Red Gold” Rush: 3 Copper Stocks Powering the AI Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A red gold rush is underway in 2026 with three Canadian mining powerhouses expected to power the AI boom.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock Down 62% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

| Aditya Raghunath

Wall Street is punishing this information giant over AI fears. But the data tells a very different story.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Investing

Stock Split Alert: 2 TSX Stocks That Could Split in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian stocks that look poised for a stock split in 2026 or beyond, depending on what…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three bedrock TSX companies as anchors in your 2026 portfolio can withstand any market interference.

Read more »