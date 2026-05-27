3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

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Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is benefiting from diversified banking operations and improving profitability across key segments.

Building long-term wealth often starts with owning high-quality businesses that can continue performing through different economic environments. That’s exactly why blue-chip stocks remain popular among long-term Canadian investors. These companies usually have strong balance sheets, durable business models, and long track records of rewarding shareholders through steady growth and dividends.

In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian blue-chip stocks that could be strong long-term investments through 2026 and beyond.

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CIBC stock

The banking sector has faced its share of challenges in recent years, but Canada’s largest financial institutions continue showing resilience. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), or CIBC, remains one of the strongest blue-chip stocks investors can consider for long-term stability and income.

After surging 70% over the last year, CIBC stock was trading at $159.87 per share as of May 26, giving the bank a market cap of roughly $148 billion. It also offers a dividend yield of 2.7% at this market price.

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The Toronto-based bank operates across several key business segments, including Canadian personal and business banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversified business model helps support stable earnings across different economic conditions.

While CIBC is expected to release its April 2026 quarter results later this week, its net profit for the quarter ended in January climbed 43% year-over-year (YoY). The bank’s Canadian personal and business banking segment posted a 25% YoY increase in earnings due to higher revenue and stronger net interest margins. Similarly, CIBC’s capital markets business delivered strong results with a 42% jump in net income from a year ago as trading and global markets activity improved.

More importantly, CIBC continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4%. I expect its focus on technology investments and operational efficiency to continue supporting growth over the next several years.

BMO stock

Another Canadian banking giant that continues to look attractive is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). The company remains one of the country’s oldest and most established financial institutions, with growing operations across both Canada and the United States.

BMO stock recently traded at $223.64 per share with a market cap of roughly $158 billion. Over the last year, the stock has climbed almost 55% while offering a dividend yield of 3%.

In the April quarter, BMO’s adjusted net profit jumped by 34% YoY, while its adjusted earnings per share surged 40% from a year ago. Lower credit-loss provisions and strong fee-based revenue helped support these gains.

The bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking segment posted a 15% rise in adjusted earnings, while its U.S. banking business delivered a 25% increase in adjusted net profit.

BMO has also been focusing on improving profitability while investing in long-term growth initiatives tied to artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and operational efficiency. For investors seeking dependable dividends combined with long-term growth potential, BMO continues to look like a strong blue-chip option.

Brookfield stock

Outside the banking sector, Brookfield (TSX:BN) remains another top Canadian blue-chip company worth watching closely. The global investment firm operates across several major industries, including infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity.

After gaining 21% over the last year, Brookfield stock currently trades at $63.60 per share with a market cap of about $156 billion.

One of Brookfield’s biggest strengths is its diversified business structure, which generates earnings from alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses linked to infrastructure and renewable assets.

In the first quarter of 2026, Brookfield’s adjusted earnings improved due to stronger investment income and favourable foreign currency movements.

Meanwhile, the company continues investing aggressively in long-term trends such as renewable energy, infrastructure development, and sustainable solutions. Although Brookfield’s dividend yield is lower than the banks at 0.6%, its long-term growth potential and diversified global operations continue making it an attractive blue-chip stock for patient investors.