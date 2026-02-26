1 Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

Motley Fool Premium
Here’s why Fortis (TSX:FTS) still looks like one of the best opportunities in the market right now for long-term investors seeking total returns.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points
  • Fortis is a resilient investment choice during economic uncertainty, offering stability with its impressive track record of 52 consecutive years of dividend increases and a sustainable payout ratio of 73%.
  • As one of North America's largest regulated utilities, Fortis benefits from a robust business model that shields it from market fluctuations, and its expansion plans in grid, renewables, and LNG support future earnings and dividend growth.

In today’s volatile market, savvy investors are hunting for defensive plays that deliver reliable income and steady growth. For those looking to deploy their next chunk of capital, I think Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top place to consider investing.

Here’s why this regulated utility giant offers the stability amid economic uncertainty many investors should be looking for right now.

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Stellar dividend record

Fortis boasts 52 consecutive years of dividend increases, an impressive fact in and of itself. Indeed, with another recent 4.1% hike to $0.64 quarterly, this stock now yields roughly 3.3% at current prices.

Even more impressively, the company’s payout ratio of 73% is sustainable, covered comfortably by earnings. That makes Fortis among the top defensive dividend giants in the market, and a cornerstone for income seekers.

Robust moat and financials

As one of North America’s largest investor-owned utilities, Fortis serves 3.7 million customers with regulated assets. This business model shields the company from market swings. A manageable debt-to-equity of 1.4 underscores financial health, while solid analyst ratings support continued price appreciation over time. In other words, the sort of total returns many investors have come to expect could continue a lot longer than many may think.

This past quarter, Fortis posted 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.53. That figure increased meaningfully from the $3.28 in EPS the company reported in 2024. And on a go-forward basis, analysts now forecast 8.8% growth to $3.68 in 2026 on $12.8 billion in revenue.

As the utility giant’s rate base continues to expand (it expanded 7% last year via $5.6 billion capex), I think plenty more earnings and cash flow growth is ahead. This should support both capital appreciation upside and continued dividend growth for investors seeking portfolio balance right now. Balance is certainly a nice idea, given all the uncertainty in the markets right now.

Bottom line

Fortis eyes grid expansion, renewables, and LNG in B.C., plus U.S. transmission for load growth and clean energy ties. With upgraded EPS expectations moving forward and analyst optimism, there’s not a lot investors can point to as a reason to sell this name right now. I think Fortis is one of those rare opportunities that’s worth buying on the way up today.

