Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Here are five Canadian stocks I would have no problem holding.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • In a volatile 2026, favour widely diversified, durable Canadian businesses you can hold for five years rather than chasing short‑term themes.
  • Top five to own: Granite REIT (GRT.UN, industrial real estate), Canadian Natural (CNQ, energy/dividends), Calian (CGY, defence services), Colliers (CIGI, diversified real‑estate services), Topicus (TOI, niche European software).
  • Want other stocks for the coming five years? Check out these top picks today. 

With the world changing so quickly, it is getting hard to know what Canadian stocks are worth holding for the long term. The best you can do is widely diversify your portfolio and focus on durable, quality businesses. If I was looking out five years ahead, here are five Canadian stocks I would have no problem holding.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Granite REIT

In a world of AI disruption, hard assets are an excellent place to refuge. Granite Real Estate Invest Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a boring “old faithful” for any portfolio. It owns 147 industrial properties across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the U.K.

Many of these are modern logistics properties that form the backbone of the modern economy (including e-commerce). It has 98% occupancy and a weight average lease term over six years.

This stock yields around 4% today and has a record of growing its distribution for 15 consecutive years. For great assets, a high-end management team, a strong balance sheet, and attractive single digit growth, this is a great low-risk stock.

Canadian Natural

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another income stock I’d have no problem owning for the five years ahead. Over time, energy resilience will become even more important, especially as demand for energy globally grows.

Canadian Natural has over five decades of energy reserves at its current production rate. The company has generated 25 years of dividend growth at a 21% compounded annual growth rate.

It has a strong balance sheet, high insider ownership, and a shareholder-friendly board — everything you want in a long-term dividend stock.

Calian Group

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is another stock that could be a great bet for the coming five years. Defence stocks are in vogue after Canada has started to reinvigorate its military to NATO standards. A surge of cash is heading to the sector, and Calian is well set up.

It has a growing $1.4 billion backlog, where 70% of those projects are defence related. Calian provides healthcare, satcom infrastructure, training/simulation, and cyber consulting. A growing military will mean higher demand for Calian’s services and could pave a long-term growth opportunity ahead.

Colliers International

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has created double digit shareholder value for more than two decades. However, its stock is down 20% in 2026.

Today, it is a diversified professional services business with a focus on real estate, investment management, and engineering/project management. Its stock has been caught up in the AI-disruption trade. Yet, if anything, AI may be a beneficial tool that enhances productivity and profits.

This business doubled in size over the past five years, and it is likely to do the same in the coming five years. The pullback is a great time to add this quality Canadian stock.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) might be the most controversial of the mix. It is a software company. It acquires niche specialized software businesses across Europe.

There is no doubt that AI is a threat. However, it can also be an opportunity for a company that is entrenched with thousands of customers for hundreds of different applications.

This business is putting up 20% annual growth and driving strong free cash flows. Its stock is down 29% in 2026. You can nab it with a 10% free cash flow yield today. You might have to be a serious contrarian to buy this stock right now, but it could well pay off.  

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group, Colliers International Group, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Canadian Natural Resources, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $50/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

DFN’s eye-popping 15%+ yield looks like easy monthly income, but it only lasts if its portfolio value stays safely above…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

Use These TFSA Tactics to Effectively 2X Your Annual Contribution 

| Puja Tayal

Harness the power of TFSA for wealth building. Discover how tax-free savings can significantly enhance your financial future.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Stocks for Beginners

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Top Stocks for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Understand the role of the TFSA in navigating the complex financial landscape and the influence of global tariffs in 2026…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Turn Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 (or More!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning $7,000 into $70,000 in a TFSA isn’t a quick win; it’s a compounding project that rewards patience and a…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Stocks for Beginners

Prediction: Here Are 2026’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Robin Brown

Given the market volatility, where should you invest in 2026? Here are some promising Canadian stocks that could still have…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Bricks to Dividends: Are Investors Moving From Homes to Yields?

| Demetris Afxentiou

With housing affordability stretched and interest rates reshaping the market, many Canadians are shifting from real estate to dividend stocks.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for a Market Defence? Canadian Dividend ETFs Are a One-Stop Solution

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a market defence? Canadian dividend ETFs offer diversification, stability, and reliable income for investors.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Why Paying Attention to Financial News Might Make You Poorer

| Kay Ng

Checking financial news constantly can lead to impulsive reactions that can be detrimental to long-term returns. Instead, invest regularly, diversify,…

Read more »