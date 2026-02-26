Here are five Canadian stocks I would have no problem holding.

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

In a volatile 2026, favour widely diversified, durable Canadian businesses you can hold for five years rather than chasing short‑term themes.

With the world changing so quickly, it is getting hard to know what Canadian stocks are worth holding for the long term. The best you can do is widely diversify your portfolio and focus on durable, quality businesses. If I was looking out five years ahead, here are five Canadian stocks I would have no problem holding.

Granite REIT

In a world of AI disruption, hard assets are an excellent place to refuge. Granite Real Estate Invest Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a boring “old faithful” for any portfolio. It owns 147 industrial properties across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the U.K.

Many of these are modern logistics properties that form the backbone of the modern economy (including e-commerce). It has 98% occupancy and a weight average lease term over six years.

This stock yields around 4% today and has a record of growing its distribution for 15 consecutive years. For great assets, a high-end management team, a strong balance sheet, and attractive single digit growth, this is a great low-risk stock.

Canadian Natural

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another income stock I’d have no problem owning for the five years ahead. Over time, energy resilience will become even more important, especially as demand for energy globally grows.

Canadian Natural has over five decades of energy reserves at its current production rate. The company has generated 25 years of dividend growth at a 21% compounded annual growth rate.

It has a strong balance sheet, high insider ownership, and a shareholder-friendly board — everything you want in a long-term dividend stock.

Calian Group

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is another stock that could be a great bet for the coming five years. Defence stocks are in vogue after Canada has started to reinvigorate its military to NATO standards. A surge of cash is heading to the sector, and Calian is well set up.

It has a growing $1.4 billion backlog, where 70% of those projects are defence related. Calian provides healthcare, satcom infrastructure, training/simulation, and cyber consulting. A growing military will mean higher demand for Calian’s services and could pave a long-term growth opportunity ahead.

Colliers International

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has created double digit shareholder value for more than two decades. However, its stock is down 20% in 2026.

Today, it is a diversified professional services business with a focus on real estate, investment management, and engineering/project management. Its stock has been caught up in the AI-disruption trade. Yet, if anything, AI may be a beneficial tool that enhances productivity and profits.

This business doubled in size over the past five years, and it is likely to do the same in the coming five years. The pullback is a great time to add this quality Canadian stock.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) might be the most controversial of the mix. It is a software company. It acquires niche specialized software businesses across Europe.

There is no doubt that AI is a threat. However, it can also be an opportunity for a company that is entrenched with thousands of customers for hundreds of different applications.

This business is putting up 20% annual growth and driving strong free cash flows. Its stock is down 29% in 2026. You can nab it with a 10% free cash flow yield today. You might have to be a serious contrarian to buy this stock right now, but it could well pay off.