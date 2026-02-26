These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

For investors looking for massive potential winners over the course of the next five years, I think these three Canadian growth stocks could deliver.

Despite challenges like AI competition and market volatility, these companies show strong financials and strategic growth, positioning them for significant long-term gains.

Kinaxis, The Metals Company, and Shopify are highlighted as promising growth stocks, each with unique strengths in supply chain management, critical minerals extraction, and e-commerce respectively.

Canadian investors are always hunting for those rare gems that can deliver explosive returns amid a choppy market. With macroeconomic tailwinds like AI adoption and the EV boom accelerating, now’s the time to eye stocks with rock-solid fundamentals poised for outsized growth.

Here are three great growth stock picks every investor should at least be looking at right now.

Kinaxis

With its patented RapidResponse platform, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) has become a major player in developing world-class supply chain management software, which powers many of the top Fortune 500 companies in the market.

Despite its solid customer base and sticky revenues (and earnings), Kinaxis has been hit by market concerns around software obsolescence, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). That said, I do think there’s a lot to like about the company’s long-term outlook.

Looking at Kinaxis’ fundamentals, the company delivered solid revenue and earnings beats this past quarter. These results were fueled by accelerating cloud subscriptions and AI integrations like Maestro Agent Studio. At the same time, a pristine debt/equity ratio near zero and net cash of $380 million underscore financial strength.

As enterprises scramble for resilient supply chains amid disruptions, Kinaxis’s high-return reinvestments and buyback program signal triple-digit upside over five years, especially with software as a service and annual recurring revenue momentum build.

The Metals Company

Now, for my favorite Canada-based small-cap stock in The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC).

Shares of TMC stock have been more volatile than they have in the past, surging and plunging on a number of headlines. That said, I think that ultimately the company’s focus on revolutionizing critical minerals extraction via deep-sea polymetallic nodules in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone could provide massive upside to long-term investors.

This area holds more nickel, cobalt, and manganese than all land deposits combined per USGS data. Thus, though the company is pre-revenue with negative EPS of -0.71, its $2.7 billion market cap pales against a potential $24 billion project value. This is a stock that’s backed by solid gains in 2025 and the reality that EV battery demand won’t stop surging anytime soon.

I think that as the company nears its commercial production target of late-2027, investors positioned bullishly in TMC stock should outperform.

Shopify

Finally, we have Canada’s largest and most prominent tech company on this list – Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

The e-commerce giant crushed Q4 2025 expectations, bringing in $3.7 billion in revenue (up a whopping 31% year-over-year). That growth beat estimates handily. However, the company’s bottom-line earnings smashed expectations by nearly 25%, surging to $0.57 per share.

If Shopify can show continued improvement in the company’s efforts to become more efficient and profitable over time, this is a stock that has impressive upside. That’s to say nothing of the company’s AI-powered “agentic commerce,” which has spiked AI-originated orders 15-fold.

The bottom line is that over the long term, I view Shopify as a compounder (a buying opportunity on drawdowns). This recent drawdown is no different, and doesn’t change my long-term thesis on this name.