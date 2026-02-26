These 3 TSX Stocks Have Delivered More Than 30 Years of Dividend Growth

These top Canadian dividend stocks look poised to continue what has been very impressive dividend growth runs over the past few decades.

In today’s volatile markets, reliable income streams are more precious than ever for Canadian investors building long-term wealth. Dividend growers with proven track records stand out as resilient anchors amid economic uncertainty.

Here are three excellent dividend stocks for those investors who are truly long-term minded and want passive income streams that will match that horizon.

Fortis

It should be no surprise to readers that Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the first pick on my list.

After all, Fortis has delivered over 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. That has earned the company its status as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a current yield around 3.3%. Notably, the company’s payout ratio hovers at a sustainable level. This is backed by steady cash flows driven by regulated utility earnings and a massive $57.9 billion five-year capital plan.

These factors are expected to fuel 4–6% annual dividend growth through 2029. Right now, with interest rates stabilizing and energy demand rising, Fortis offers defensive growth. The company’s revenue growth of more than 5%, net income growth of 5%, and even more impressive upside on cash flow (7.5% over the past year) makes this stock a screaming buy for dividend growth investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Another top pick of mine from a dividend perspective is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Shares of the Canadian bank have been on a tear of late, driven by solid results. The company posted strong earnings despite post-regulatory hiccups, with earnings per share surging to $1.41 this past quarter.

With U.S. expansion continuing (benefiting from Trump’s pro-banking policies) and buybacks continuing, there’s more to this company than the dividend angle. However, with a current dividend yield of 3.3% and 36 straight years of dividend increases, I think there’s an easy-to-understand thesis as to why investors want to consider this top-tier dividend stock right now.

As interest rates continue to come down, the yield curve steepens, and net interest margins widen, I think TD stock is poised for even more upside from here.

Magna International

Last, but not least, we have Magna International (TSX:MG).

Having raised its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years, Magna has also crossed the threshold into dividend aristocrat status. The company continues to deliver a compelling 5.2% yield with 7–12% average growth over five to ten years.

Supported by a payout ratio that’s reasonable, I think there’s ample room for a continuation of this trend. That goes double for those who think an auto sector recovery is underway.

With a high-single-digit price/earnings ratio and more robust supply chains than we’ve seen in some time, I think this is a top dividend stock with a very juicy valuation. Any time investors can pick up shares of a world-class stock with this kind of cash flow potential at a discount, it’s a win. Take the win.