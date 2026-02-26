Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » These 3 TSX Stocks Have Delivered More Than 30 Years of Dividend Growth

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Delivered More Than 30 Years of Dividend Growth

These top Canadian dividend stocks look poised to continue what has been very impressive dividend growth runs over the past few decades.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Magna International offer stable, long-term income with strong dividend growth histories and yields around 3.3% to 5.2%.
  • These companies boast solid growth prospects, sustainable payout ratios, and strategic advantages such as Fortis's utility earnings, TD Bank's U.S. expansion, and Magna's robust supply chains and automotive sector recovery potential.

In today’s volatile markets, reliable income streams are more precious than ever for Canadian investors building long-term wealth. Dividend growers with proven track records stand out as resilient anchors amid economic uncertainty.

Here are three excellent dividend stocks for those investors who are truly long-term minded and want passive income streams that will match that horizon.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

It should be no surprise to readers that Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the first pick on my list.

After all, Fortis has delivered over 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. That has earned the company its status as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a current yield around 3.3%. Notably, the company’s payout ratio hovers at a sustainable level. This is backed by steady cash flows driven by regulated utility earnings and a massive $57.9 billion five-year capital plan.

These factors are expected to fuel 4–6% annual dividend growth through 2029. Right now, with interest rates stabilizing and energy demand rising, Fortis offers defensive growth. The company’s revenue growth of more than 5%, net income growth of 5%, and even more impressive upside on cash flow (7.5% over the past year) makes this stock a screaming buy for dividend growth investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Another top pick of mine from a dividend perspective is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Shares of the Canadian bank have been on a tear of late, driven by solid results. The company posted strong earnings despite post-regulatory hiccups, with earnings per share surging to $1.41 this past quarter.

With U.S. expansion continuing (benefiting from Trump’s pro-banking policies) and buybacks continuing, there’s more to this company than the dividend angle. However, with a current dividend yield of 3.3% and 36 straight years of dividend increases, I think there’s an easy-to-understand thesis as to why investors want to consider this top-tier dividend stock right now.

As interest rates continue to come down, the yield curve steepens, and net interest margins widen, I think TD stock is poised for even more upside from here.

Magna International

Last, but not least, we have Magna International (TSX:MG).

Having raised its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years, Magna has also crossed the threshold into dividend aristocrat status. The company continues to deliver a compelling 5.2% yield with 7–12% average growth over five to ten years.

Supported by a payout ratio that’s reasonable, I think there’s ample room for a continuation of this trend. That goes double for those who think an auto sector recovery is underway.

With a high-single-digit price/earnings ratio and more robust supply chains than we’ve seen in some time, I think this is a top dividend stock with a very juicy valuation. Any time investors can pick up shares of a world-class stock with this kind of cash flow potential at a discount, it’s a win. Take the win.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividend ETFs? 3 Favourites for Outsized Passive Income in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Canadian investors looking for top dividend ETFs to choose from have three excellent options I'm going to dive into in…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Your Own Pension When Your Employer Won’t

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can work like a personal pension, and Hydro One is pitched as a steady, regulated stock to anchor…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $279 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover the ideal dividend stock to invest in with your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Learn what to consider before choosing.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

What the TFSA Fine Print Says About Holding U.S. Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what to consider before buying U.S. stocks in your TFSA and why the RRSP might be a better option…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it’s Down 55%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin’s battered TSX dividend stock could reward patient investors if its turnaround keeps strengthening cash flow and protecting payouts.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Although GICs are popular for their safety, these three reliable Canadian dividend stocks are the far better buy for passive…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) still looks like one of the best opportunities in the market right now for long-term investors…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge and Telus are two quality high-yield dividend stocks worth considering for your retirement income needs.

Read more »