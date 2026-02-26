Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why International Investors Could Outperform U.S.-Only Investors in 2026

Why International Investors Could Outperform U.S.-Only Investors in 2026

Here are three key reasons why international investors could have a field day, while investors who stay invested only in U.S. stocks could underperform.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Key Points
  • As U.S. stocks reach high valuations, international markets, especially in Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia, offer compelling opportunities with attractive valuations, suggesting potential outperformance in 2026.
  • Cooling inflation and favorable currency dynamics provide additional tailwinds for international investments, while diversification remains crucial amid geopolitical risks and market cycles.

For more than a decade, U.S. investors have seemed unstoppable. The tech-heavy S&P 500 has dramatically outpaced most global indices, minting fortunes for anyone disciplined enough to stay invested. But as 2026 unfolds, international investors may find themselves in a unique position to catch (or even outperform) their U.S.-focused counterparts.

For those looking to create a robust portfolio that can withstand potential headwinds on the horizon, but also see impressive upside in a bull market environment, I think Canadian stocks are a great place to look. Here’s why.

Woman running in front of pack in marathon

Source: Getty Images

Valuations matter

The setup is as much about math as it is psychology. After years of market dominance, U.S. stocks are now priced for perfection. The “Magnificent Seven” continue to trade at lofty multiples, and even quality mid-caps look expensive relative to global peers. Meanwhile, in international markets (particularly in Canada, Europe and parts of Asia), investors have plenty of opportunities with attractive valuations that haven’t been this compelling in years.

This valuation gap could prove powerful. The MSCI EAFE Index, which tracks developed markets outside North America, trades at roughly 14 times forward earnings. The S&P 500? Closer to 21. When investors pay 50% more for the same dollar of earnings, future returns often disappoint. History has shown that valuation mean reversion tends to favour cheaper markets, especially when combined with improving economic momentum.

Inflation readings matter, as do interest rates

There’s evidence that such momentum is building. Europe’s inflation has cooled faster than in the U.S., giving the European Central Bank room to cut rates sooner. Meanwhile, Japan’s corporate reforms and wage growth trends have reignited investor interest after decades of stagnation. Emerging markets, from India to Brazil, are also benefiting from stronger domestic demand and improving governance.

Currency dynamics could add another tailwind. The U.S. dollar appears to be coming off its highs after years of strength. A softer dollar typically boosts returns for non-U.S. assets when translated back to greenbacks. For globally diversified investors, that’s a quiet advantage that can compound meaningfully over time.

Of course, there are risks

Now, diversification isn’t a guarantee. Geopolitical risks, uneven growth, and currency volatility all remain part of the international investing playbook. But viewed through a long-term lens, spreading capital beyond U.S. borders looks more like smart positioning than blind optimism.

It’s worth remembering that global leadership rotates. The U.S. took the torch from emerging markets in the 2010s, just as emerging markets outpaced the U.S. in the 2000s. Investors who recognize the rhythm of these cycles (and act on them early) tend to capture the best opportunities.

In 2026, that rhythm may once again be changing. For investors willing to broaden their horizons, patient international exposure could turn into one of the year’s more rewarding calls.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge and Telus are two quality high-yield dividend stocks worth considering for your retirement income needs.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Investing

How to Invest Like Ray Dalio With This All-Weather ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

ALLW is a highly unique hedge fund like ETF that may be enticing to advanced investors.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $50/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

DFN’s eye-popping 15%+ yield looks like easy monthly income, but it only lasts if its portfolio value stays safely above…

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Investing

3 Long-Term Buying Opportunities You’ll Kick Yourself for Not Buying in March

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking for truly long-term buying opportunities may not know where to look. Start by considering these three Canadian stocks…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Why Did Nvidia Stock Crash Today After Blowout Earnings?

| Howard Smith

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plans to extend the company's leadership even further.

Read more »

top tfsa stock for monthly passive income 2026
Dividend Stocks

The Top TFSA Stock for Monthly Income in 2026

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Discover the top TFSA stock for monthly passive income with our analysis of this REIT.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Where Could Telus Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 46% from all-time highs, TELUS is a TSX dividend stock that offers upside potential to long-term shareholders.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Here are five Canadian stocks I would have no problem holding.

Read more »