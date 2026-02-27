3 Top Investing Strategies for Baby Boomers Nearing Retirement

Investors who are nearing retirement have plenty to consider. That said, here are three top strategies I’m personally implementing and thought I’d pass on.

Preserve Liquidity for Strategic Flexibility: Maintaining some cash or short-term investments enhances flexibility, helping retirees manage expenses and seize potential opportunities without being forced into unfavorable asset sales.

Optimize Retirement Portfolios with Dividend Stocks & ETFs: Baby Boomers can balance income and growth by focusing on quality dividend stocks and diversifying with low-cost, balanced ETFs to ensure stable returns and reduced volatility.

As retirement approaches, many Baby Boomers face a familiar tension. There’s a tug-of-war between wanting to preserve hard-earned savings while still generating enough growth to sustain a comfortable lifestyle.

The good news is investors don’t have to choose between safety and opportunity. Let’s look at three strategies that can help you keep your portfolio both resilient and productive in these crucial years before (and into) retirement.

Shift toward quality dividend stocks

Income remains the lifeline of a successful retirement portfolio. Dividend-paying stocks, particularly those with a consistent history of dividend growth, can provide dependable cash flow that keeps pace with inflation.

Think of stalwarts in defensive sectors like utilities, telecom, and consumer staples. There are numerous Canadian blue chips in these sectors that have delivered not only steady dividends but also modest capital appreciation over time.

For boomers, focusing on sustainable payout ratios and dividend growth rates matters more than chasing yield alone. A 6% yield may look tempting, but if it’s funded by deteriorating cash flow; it’s a trap in disguise. As always, consistency and fundamentals win over flash.

Balance growth and stability with ETFs

Retirement investing doesn’t have to be a stock-picking contest. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) offer a simple, low-cost way to diversify across sectors and asset classes.

A balanced mix of equity and bond ETFs (say, 60/40, or even 50/50 depending on your risk tolerance) can provide smoother returns and reduce volatility. In particular, all-in-one ETFs that automatically rebalance for you and include both domestic and international exposure can be top picks. Indeed, for investors prioritizing simplicity and income consistency, these are hard to beat.

Another key point is that ETFs also reduce emotional decision-making. When markets get choppy, it’s easier to stay invested when your holdings reflect a diversified plan rather than a handful of individual names.

Keep some powder dry

Finally, today’s uncertain economic outlook makes liquidity more valuable than ever. Holding a portion of your portfolio in cash or short-term GICs gives you options. If you want to cover expenses, seize opportunities, or wait out market turbulence, you can do it – if you have cash.

Cash doesn’t generate eye-popping returns, but it buys you peace of mind and strategic flexibility. It can also prevent the dreaded “forced sell” during a downturn, which can severely impact long-term income potential.