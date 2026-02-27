Buy Alert: The Top TSX Stocks to Own Right Now

Motley Fool Premium
Here’s why these three impressive TSX stocks are some of the top companies Canadian investors can buy now and hold for years.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points
  • Three top TSX buy‑and‑hold picks: Nutrien (NTR) — dominant, vertically integrated fertilizer producer with ~3% yield; Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN) — grocery‑anchored retail plus growing industrial exposure with ~4.8% yield; South Bow (SOBO) — fee‑based crude‑pipeline midstream offering ~6.3% yield.
  • Each stock delivers defensive, predictable cash flow and benefits from long‑term tailwinds (food security, e‑commerce logistics, energy midstream), making them sensible income and capital‑preservation holdings for long‑term investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Nutrien

No matter what the state of the economy or stock market, when it comes to finding high-quality TSX stocks to buy now and own for years to come, businesses with reliable operations, competitive positions in their industry and long-term growth potential are consistently the top picks to consider.

Owning the right stocks doesn’t just mean earning dividends, benefiting from industry tailwinds, and capturing long-term capital gains as those businesses grow, although those are all crucial components. However, owning high-quality companies also helps to protect your money.

These companies can not only often remain profitable even as the economy slows down, but their stocks are also typically less volatile than the broader market. Most importantly, they give you the confidence to stay invested and avoid panic selling during market corrections, which is often one of the biggest and most common mistakes that investors make.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking to add new names to your portfolio for 2026 and beyond, here are three top TSX stocks to buy right now and own for years.

An impressive agricultural stock with a dominant position in its industry

When it comes to finding high-quality Canadian companies to buy and hold for years as core portfolio stocks, Nutrien (TSX:NTR), one of the largest crop nutrient producers in the world, is a perfect example.

With its massive scale, dominant position in an essential industry and vertically integrated operations, the stock continues to be a core holding for investors looking for reliable dividends and long-term growth.

The reason it’s so defensive is that it produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers, which farmers need every year to grow food. That means demand tends to be less cyclical than consumer discretionary businesses and more tied to structural trends like population growth and global food security.

However, while its core, defensive operations are what make it inherently defensive, its scale and vertically integrated business model are what give it pricing power and resilience, allowing it to generate strong cash flow through different market environments.

So, not only is it one of the best TSX stocks to buy for its years of growth potential, but it also offers a current yield of roughly 3%, making it a top pick for many Canadians.

One of the top TSX real estate stocks to buy now

In addition to Nutrien, another top pick for investors today is Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN).

Choice is one of Canada’s largest REITs and one of the top TSX stocks to buy for investors who want steady income and dependable cash flow from defensive property assets.

A significant portion of Choice’s portfolio is leased to grocery-anchored and necessity-based retailers, which means rent income is less sensitive to economic cycles and consumer spending swings.

That built-in defensive nature helps Choice maintain high occupancy and stable rental revenue regardless of the economic environment.

In addition to its core retail assets, though, which account for roughly 80% of its net operating income, Choice also has a growing industrial real estate segment that adds exposure to warehouse and logistics demand driven by e-commerce growth.

So, in addition to the attractive 4.8% yield it offers today, it’s also one of the top TSX real estate stocks to buy for its long-term growth potential.

A top pipeline stock that’s perfect for dividend investors

If you’re looking for a top TSX stock to buy now that offers a sustainable dividend with a yield significantly higher than Nutrien or Choice Properties, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is a name I’d recommend investors consider.

South Bow is an excellent dividend stock because of the reliable cash flow it generates from operating crude oil pipelines and related midstream assets, which link Alberta energy production to U.S. refining markets.

Not only are the services it provides essential, but much of its revenue is largely underpinned by long-term, fee-based contracts.

Therefore, the fact that it offers a current dividend yield of roughly 6.3% undoubtedly makes it one of the top TSX stocks that dividend investors can buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

