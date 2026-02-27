Now’s the time to cut through the noise and consider adding exposure to these three blue-chip Canadian stocks, in my view.

Ignore the Noise, Focus on the Signal With These 3 Magnificent TSX Gems

Top Canadian Stocks for Patient Investors: Spin Master, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Toronto-Dominion Bank offer compelling opportunities with strong fundamentals, growth potential, and solid returns for disciplined, long-term investors.

Focus on Fundamentals for Long-Term Wins: Despite market volatility and short-term distractions, focusing on the fundamentals and long-term business quality is key for investors seeking an edge.

Investors today are bombarded with volatility, headlines, and short‑term narratives. However, I’d argue the real edge still comes from focusing on fundamentals and long‑term business quality.

For those who can tune out the noise and keep their eyes on the signal, here are three Canadian high‑quality names that reward patience and discipline.

Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a toy and entertainment company that has been absolutely decimated in recent years. The stock chart below tells the story better than I can.

Much of this has to do with concerns around inflation, changing consumer trends and preferences, and retail cycles, which can make this business very difficult to operate in.

That said, the company’s diversified portfolio of brands, including Paw Patrol, Bakugan, and Air Hogs, has proven staying power with kids and families. This is a company that now trades at a discount to many analysts’ intrinsic‑value estimates. A healthy balance sheet, recurring licensing revenue, and a focused push into digital gaming and entertainment give TOY an above‑average growth runway.

I think this stock’s mix of being undervalued with a reasonable dividend yield provides investors with a compelling opportunity to consider below $20 per share.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is the king of “boring” businesses, with a gas station and convenience store empire I think investors can happily gain exposure to right now.

With thousands of Circle K and related banners across North America and Europe, the company’s fundamentals are solid. Couche-Tard reported double‑digit earnings per share (around $2.80 per share over the trailing 12 months), which should have boosted its share price more than it did. Instead, this is a stock that has been trading sideways, as investors look for higher growth opportunities in this AI-dominated market.

That said, the company’s gross margins of more than 18% support steady cash flow growth over time. With strong efficiency ratios such as a return on equity of more than 18%, it’s clear that the company’s management team is the captain of a tight ship. As recurring in‑store traffic, loyalty programs, and a growing focus on private‑label and prepared foods bolster earnings, I think ATD stock is one to consider buying around $80 per share right now.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is among the bluest of blue chip Canadian stocks, and for good reason.

This banking giant has seen its diversified footprint continue to grow in recent years, particularly internationally. With retail banking, wealth management, and a U.S. commercial and retail presence, there’s a lot to like about TD’s fundamental growth upside over time.

Indeed, this company has historically delivered solid returns on equity, driven by said factors. And with a dividend yield of 3.2%, I think there’s a lot to like about where this stock could be headed over many years from a total return perspective.

As net interest income increases amid declining interest rates (and a steepening yield curve), I’m becoming increasingly bullish on Canadian banks. Yes, this is a stock that’s up materially over the past year. But I don’t think that should dissuade investors from adding exposure over time, particularly on dips.