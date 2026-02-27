Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 4.89 Percent Dividend Yield?

• As one of the world's largest renewable power companies with diversified assets across wind, hydro, nuclear, solar, and battery storage, Brookfield is well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand and the global transition to clean energy.

Buying a stock for its dividend yield is a fair strategy amongst income-seeking investors. Of course, it requires doing the necessary work in order to determine if this dividend is sustainable and reliable. Ideally, the stock that we buy for yield is also experiencing dividend growth, with a reasonable expectation that this growth will continue.

In this article, I’ll look into Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which is currently yielding a very generous 4.89%. Should you consider buying it for this dividend yield?

Brookfield Renewable: A powerhouse in renewables

Brookfield is one of the world’s largest publicly traded entities for renewable power and decarbonization solutions. With its hand in a diversified set of renewable energy forms, Brookfield is well-positioned to supply the world with its renewable energy needs. From onshore wind, to hydro, nuclear, solar, and battery solutions, Brookfield benefits from its scale and differentiated access to capital. This means that Brookfield can get its hands on cash relatively easily when opportunities arise.

The fact is that rising energy demand is driving the need for rapid additions of renewable capacity, baseload power, and battery storage. Brookfield can deliver across all markets at scale.

An attractive dividend yield

As I mentioned in my introduction, Brookfield Renewable stock is yielding approximately 4.9% at this time. Digging a little deeper, we can see that this yield is backed by a strong balance sheet, strong cash flow generation, and of course, positive industry fundamentals.

This is reflected in the fact that Brookfield instituted a 5% dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2025. And this was not the first time that Brookfield grew its dividend so much. In fact, the partnership has 15 consecutive years of annual dividend growth of at least 5% under its belt.

As you can see from the stock price graph above, Brookfield Renewable’s stock price has a lacklustre performance in recent years. But the last few years have seen a marked increase in energy demand. As the world attempts to satisfy its energy needs, Brookfield Renewable will increasingly be a beneficiary.

Looking ahead

Given this backdrop, we can see how advantaged Brookfield is in the renewables industry. Let’s review some of the relevant fundamentals.

First, there’s the bullish long-term story — renewable energy is the future. The globe is attempting to transition toward environmentally friendly energy sources. In doing so, different companies and countries are giving Brookfield Renewable Partners plenty of business. But this transition is only at the beginning stages. As such, Brookfield has a long runway of growth that’s supported by this secular trend.

Second, there’s the bullish short-term story. As discussed earlier in this article, Brookfield is benefiting from its diversification and its global scale. So, it’s benefiting from decarbonization all around the globe. For example, Brookfield is experiencing soaring demand from large hyper-scalers. This demand is, in fact, at all-time highs. We can expect growth to continue through the rest of the decade.

Another example of the bullish environment that Brookfield is benefiting from is in its hydro segment. Power prices in the United States are elevated at this time because of the scarcity of hydro power. New contracts that are priced at higher levels will be reflected in Brookfield’s results over the next few years.

The bottom line

Looking ahead, I expect the Brookfield Renewable’s stock price will perform well and that its dividend will continue to grow as its business thrives.