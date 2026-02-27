These three stocks happen to be gems I think are overlooked right now. Here’s why Canadian investors shouldn’t be sleeping on these stocks today.

The 3 Canadian Stocks Investors Are Sleeping on Right Now (and Shouldn’t Be)

Agnico Eagle Mines presents impressive fundamentals and growth potential, The Metals Company is poised for a breakthrough in deep-sea minerals, and Hydro One offers stable returns with its regulated utility monopoly.

In today’s volatile markets, savvy Canadian investors are overlooking hidden gems with rock-solid fundamentals that scream value right now.

Here are three undervalued companies offering compelling growth, yields, and balance sheets poised to deliver as economic headwinds ease.

Source: Getty Images

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a sleeping giant in the gold mining sector I’d argue investors are ignoring amid ongoing sector noise.

That said, the company’s fortress-like fundamentals make it a must-buy today. Agnico just posted blockbuster 2025 net income of US$4.5 billion and boosted its quarterly dividend to US$0.45 per share with a tiny 23% payout ratio, and sits on a net cash hoard of over $2 billion after slashing debt. That’s impressive. When favouring steady production growth at around 3.3–3.6 million ounces through 2028, there’s a lot to like about this company’s ability to grow in line with rising gold prices over time.

With a reasonable valuation compared to this sector average and plenty of upside via its dividend (making this a total return stock), I think the sort of portfolio safety a stock like Agnico can provide is worth considering today.

The Metals Company

One of my favourite Canada-based small-cap gems, The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is the ultimate overlooked bet on the deep-sea minerals boom.

The company’s underlying business model positions TMC well for the kind of explosive upside that Wall Street’s starting to notice. Fresh off a pivotal permitting milestone in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, TMC boasts exclusive rights to polymetallic nodules worth over $23 billion in-situ. This factor alone positions the company well to be the preeminent first-mover in mining the sea floor for critical EV-critical metals like nickel and cobalt.

Despite negative earnings today, there’s a lot to like about the company’s projected output down the line. And with projected steady-state revenues likely to come in at 600 per dry ton over time, this is a company pursuing an absolutely massive market with plenty of upside if commercialization takes place sooner than expected. That’s the sort of bet I think is worth making right now, for those with some speculative capital to put to work.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is perhaps the overlooked stepchild of the Canadian utility sector.

That’s unfortunate because Hydro One is the sleeping giant in the utilities sector right now. I’d argue that the company’s regulated monopoly on Ontario’s power grid delivers predictable cash flows year after year. Compared to many flashy tech stocks out there, I’d take that stability all day long.

Additionally, on the fundamentals front, there’s a lot to like. Hydro One’s full-year earnings per share just hit $2.23 this past quarter (up from $1.93 in 2024). And it’s expected that upcoming EPS numbers could be even higher, as higher volumes and cost controls boost margins.

With a reasonable payout ratio supporting a meaningful 2.4% yield, there’s a lot to like about the company’s stability, balance sheet, and total return prospects over time. Indeed, for long-term investors, what more could you want?



