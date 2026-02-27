Where I’d Invest $5,000 in the TSX in 2026

Investors who are looking to put their next $5k to work have a number of top-tier options to choose from. Here are three of my top picks in this regard.

Shopify offers blue-chip growth with robust financials, the gold ETF provides pure-play exposure to rising gold prices, and Restaurant Brands offers steady revenue growth and a 3.9% dividend yield, making them attractive options for portfolio diversification.

Canadian investors have a chance to invest in high-quality stocks like Shopify, iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF, and Restaurant Brands, all benefiting from strong fundamentals and macroeconomic tailwinds.

Canadian investors have a prime opportunity right now to deploy fresh capital into high-quality names poised for outsized returns. With macroeconomic tailwinds like stabilizing interest rates and resilient consumer spending, select stocks stand out on strong fundamentals.

Here are three of the top opportunities I think investors can explore when considering where to put their next $5,000 to work in the TSX this year.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify

Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) have dipped of late, providing long-term investors seeking top-tier blue-chip growth stocks with a key opportunity, at least in my view.

The company continues to dominate in the realm of e-commerce infrastructure, capitalizing on its market position to post impressive results. In Shopify’s most recent quarter, the company brought in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $124 billion and projects 30%-plus revenue growth into Q1 2026.

Gross margins have held firm (just shy of 50%), and with net margins at 16.7%, this is a stock that’s backed by a rock-solid balance sheet. Given a now very-profitable growth model, and one which should lead to meaningful free cash flow growth for many years to come, this is a stock I think should have meaningful long-term upside, and is worth buying on dips. This recent one may be scary to buy into, but that’s the nature of investing – it’s the risk-taking ability of those looking to sit on capital for years that provides the returns we all desire.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF

For investors looking to capture some of the upside (and defensive positioning) precious metals provides, the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF (TSX:XGD) is a top pick of mine right now.

This ETF offers pure-play exposure to soaring gold prices via top producers. Over the past year, this ETF is up more than 120%, offsetting four prior years of little gains.

Indeed, that’s how the price of gold can react to certain market developments. When times get tough and investors are looking for a safe haven asset, they look to gold, silver (and the miners behind the scenes that provide these to the market) as key areas of investment. I think the underlying structural trends driving precious metals higher should remain in place.

With XGD, investors gain exposure to some of the best miners in the sector, each of which have notable leverage to the price of gold. Personally, this would be my top way to gain some portfolio exposure to gold, given the low-cost diversification this ETF provides.

Restaurant Brands

Last, but certainly not least on this list of top opportunities to consider in 2026, we have Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR).

This fast food giant’s powerhouse brands like Tim Hortons and Burger King have continued to drive steady revenue growth over the past year, with top-line sales growing high single digits in each of the past two years.

Despite this growth, shares of QSR stock have remained relatively muted, as investors reach for better growth with other top stocks in the market (such as Shopify). That said, I think the company’s defensive positioning as a key purveyor of value offerings could become much more valuable in a market correction type scenario.

Thus, I view QSR stock as an excellent option for investors looking for a portfolio hedge that provides a 3.9% dividend yield and plenty of top and bottom-line growth potential given its international expansion plans.