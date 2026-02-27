Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Worried About a Bear Market in 2026? 3 Stocks for Peace of Mind

Worried About a Bear Market in 2026? 3 Stocks for Peace of Mind

Here are three top options investors concerned about a serious market correction or bear market in 2026 may opt to add right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Invest in resilience with Agnico Eagle Mines, Enbridge, and Manulife Financial, three Canadian stocks boasting strong balance sheets and reliable dividends amid 2026's economic uncertainties.
  • Agnico Eagle thrives on stable gold prices, Enbridge ensures income with fee-based contracts, and Manulife leverages declining interest rates for steady growth and dividends.

With bear market jitters building for 2026 amid economic slowdown fears and volatile markets, savvy Canadian investors need defensive plays that deliver reliable income and resilience. These three top-tier stocks currently stand out for their fortress-like fundamentals, offering portfolio protection through steady dividends and strong balance sheets.

A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is your ultimate bear market shield, thanks to its dominant position in low-cost gold production.

This is a company with a business model that thrives when equities tank and safe-haven demand surges. With trailing 12-month earnings per share of $8.92 and a net profit margin of 37.5%, this miner’s profitability is rock-solid. That’s due in part to gold prices holding firm above $5,000 an ounce in early 2026. However, the other key part of the story here is the company’s status as a leading operator in its sector, enabling investors to benefit from incredible efficiencies.

With a solid balance sheet supported by a debt-to-equity ratio that sits at a pristine 0.8%, Agnico Eagle is a company with unmatched financial flexibility to weather downturns without slashing payouts.

Enbridge

Another top Canadian defensive gem I continue to pound the table on is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

This pipeline powerhouse is the income machine every bear-wary investor craves. With a business model driven by fee-based contracts (locking in 98% of earnings regardless of oil price swings or recessions), the company’s reaffirmed 2026 guidance highlights why I like this name. Enbridge’s management team now expects to see $20.2–20.8 billion and DCF per share of $5.70–6.10 this year. That’s up 4% from 2025 midpoints, fueled by $8 billion in new projects entering service.

Indeed, with a 31st straight dividend hike to $0.97 quarterly ($3.88 annualized), Enbridge delivers a juicy 5.4% yield, covered by robust cash flows despite a higher payout ratio. With a robust and defensive market positioning, I think Enbridge deserves its recent rally and should be at least considered by most long-term investors.

Manulife Financial

Lastly, we come to insurance and wealth management giant Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)

Shares of MFC stock have also been on a tear of late, as investors look to gain increased exposure to companies benefiting from declining interest rates and a steepening yield curve. That’s part of the story here.

The other key piece I continue to focus on is the fact that Manulife is the bear-proof dividend grower you need. The company blends recurring float income with a conservative balance sheet that shines in volatility. Earnings easily cover dividends, with a payout ratio of 57% and cash payout at just 10.1%, leaving ample room as earnings grow.

And over the past five years, the company’s dividend per share has compounded at a near-double-digit rate (never mind factoring in the capital appreciation investors have seen). Bottom line is this is a top total return stock I’d buy for the long haul, recession or not.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Perfect TFSA Stock Yields 5.5 Percent Annually and Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors, own the buildings Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) operates from through CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), earn a growing 5.5% yield, paid…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA Space looks like a 2026 “soarer” candidate because its backlog-powered space business can turn government and defence spending into…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Investing

The 3 Canadian Stocks Investors Are Sleeping on Right Now (and Shouldn’t Be)

| Chris MacDonald

These three stocks happen to be gems I think are overlooked right now. Here's why Canadian investors shouldn't be sleeping…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utilities could surprise in 2026 if rates ease and power demand keeps rising, and CPX and CU offer two different…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

TFSA vs. RRSP: Where Should You Buy Micron Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Micron stock has rallied 350% in 12 months. Is there more upside to the stock? If you are considering investing,…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: The Top TSX Stocks to Own Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these three impressive TSX stocks are some of the top companies Canadian investors can buy now and hold…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock might be worth buying and holding for its huge dividend yield and recovery prospects.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Tech Stocks

Netflix Lost. Netflix Won. Film at 11.

| Anders Bylund

Netflix lost the bidding war for Warner Bros. Why are investors celebrating?

Read more »