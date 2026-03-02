3 Reasons Why Commodity Stocks Could Outperform in 2026

For investors looking for reasons to buy commodity stocks at this point in the cycle (after they’ve surged of late), here are three reasons to do so.

Attractive Valuations and Dividends Make Commodities Appealing: With low price-earnings ratios and generous dividends, commodity stocks present a defensive play in volatile markets while offering potential for stability and significant upside if scarcity drives demand higher.

Rising Inflation and Global Energy Needs Signal Commodities' Potential for Growth: Persistent inflation and a global push for energy security are setting the stage for commodity stocks to shine, as producers gain pricing power and demand for materials like copper and uranium surges.

If investors learned anything over the past few years, it’s that commodities still matter. After a decade dominated by tech, many resource‑based names quietly started to reclaim the spotlight. Indeed, I think 2026 could be the year that momentum turns into something bigger.

Here are three reasons why commodity stocks may be set to outperform.

The inflation dragon hasn’t been fully slain

The storyline heading into 2026 is one of moderation, not elimination, when it comes to inflation. Central banks (including the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve) have brought policy rates down from their peaks. However, prices for critical goods remain sticky. Energy, food, and industrial inputs continue to rise faster than anyone hoped.

That’s good news for producers. Companies that extract, refine, or process raw materials have pricing power in an inflationary environment. If oil remains above the U.S. $80 level and metals like copper continue inching toward new highs, balanced supply and enduring demand could translate to meaningful free‑cash‑flow growth.

Investors who remember the 2021–2022 cycle know how quickly margins can expand when inflation benefits producers rather than consumers.

Global energy transition continues

Another factor working in commodities’ favour is a global need to rebuild inventories. Years of underinvestment in exploration and production left supply pipelines thin just as demand begins to reaccelerate. From copper for EV batteries to uranium for clean energy, the world’s appetite for reliable resources is growing again.

Countries are also rethinking energy security after geopolitical disruptions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. That shift has turned attention back toward North American producers (particularly Canadian miners and energy firms), which can offer both stability and ESG credibility. A synchronized restock cycle often leads to multiyear bull runs in commodity names.

We may be in the early innings of that trend once again.

Valuations and dividends still look attractive

While growth‑oriented investors chased artificial‑intelligence plays and tech darlings last year, many commodity companies quietly kept producing record cash flows and paying generous dividends. Valuations across the sector remain appealing, often in the single‑digit price-earnings ratio range, compared with lofty multiples elsewhere.

If markets become volatile, these stocks could serve as defensive anchors, offering both income and inflation protection. And should the macro cycle tilt back toward resource scarcity, investors could see not just stability but meaningful upside.

In short, commodities are no longer the sleepy corner of the market they once were. With resilient demand, supply constraints, and historically low valuations, 2026 could belong to the miners, drillers, and producers powering the global economy forward.