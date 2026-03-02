Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons Why Commodity Stocks Could Outperform in 2026

3 Reasons Why Commodity Stocks Could Outperform in 2026

For investors looking for reasons to buy commodity stocks at this point in the cycle (after they’ve surged of late), here are three reasons to do so.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Key Points
  • Rising Inflation and Global Energy Needs Signal Commodities' Potential for Growth: Persistent inflation and a global push for energy security are setting the stage for commodity stocks to shine, as producers gain pricing power and demand for materials like copper and uranium surges.
  • Attractive Valuations and Dividends Make Commodities Appealing: With low price-earnings ratios and generous dividends, commodity stocks present a defensive play in volatile markets while offering potential for stability and significant upside if scarcity drives demand higher.

If investors learned anything over the past few years, it’s that commodities still matter. After a decade dominated by tech, many resource‑based names quietly started to reclaim the spotlight. Indeed, I think 2026 could be the year that momentum turns into something bigger.

Here are three reasons why commodity stocks may be set to outperform.

farmer holds box of leafy greens

Source: Getty Images

The inflation dragon hasn’t been fully slain

The storyline heading into 2026 is one of moderation, not elimination, when it comes to inflation. Central banks (including the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve) have brought policy rates down from their peaks. However, prices for critical goods remain sticky. Energy, food, and industrial inputs continue to rise faster than anyone hoped.

That’s good news for producers. Companies that extract, refine, or process raw materials have pricing power in an inflationary environment. If oil remains above the U.S. $80 level and metals like copper continue inching toward new highs, balanced supply and enduring demand could translate to meaningful free‑cash‑flow growth.

Investors who remember the 2021–2022 cycle know how quickly margins can expand when inflation benefits producers rather than consumers.

Global energy transition continues

Another factor working in commodities’ favour is a global need to rebuild inventories. Years of underinvestment in exploration and production left supply pipelines thin just as demand begins to reaccelerate. From copper for EV batteries to uranium for clean energy, the world’s appetite for reliable resources is growing again.

Countries are also rethinking energy security after geopolitical disruptions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. That shift has turned attention back toward North American producers (particularly Canadian miners and energy firms), which can offer both stability and ESG credibility. A synchronized restock cycle often leads to multiyear bull runs in commodity names.

We may be in the early innings of that trend once again.

Valuations and dividends still look attractive

While growth‑oriented investors chased artificial‑intelligence plays and tech darlings last year, many commodity companies quietly kept producing record cash flows and paying generous dividends. Valuations across the sector remain appealing, often in the single‑digit price-earnings ratio range, compared with lofty multiples elsewhere.

If markets become volatile, these stocks could serve as defensive anchors, offering both income and inflation protection. And should the macro cycle tilt back toward resource scarcity, investors could see not just stability but meaningful upside.

In short, commodities are no longer the sleepy corner of the market they once were. With resilient demand, supply constraints, and historically low valuations, 2026 could belong to the miners, drillers, and producers powering the global economy forward.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Foolhas no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Investing

Where I’d Seek Income as Bonds Finally Pay Again

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:VAB) is a cheap bond ETF to hold away in the safe part…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Investing

Passive-Income Seekers: This Dividend Stock Just Became a Value Play

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) looks like a great dividend bet after recent selling.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive if the Loonie Weakens

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the loonie slides again, these three Canadian names can get a built-in tailwind because so much of their revenue…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Investing

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Could Surprise Investors in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks aren't just trading undervalued; they also have the potential to see significant recovery rallies in 2026.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Could Actually Beat the TSX This Year

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian utility stocks look supercharged for big gains (and big dividend yields) over the long-term. Here's why.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Under $20 You Want to Own Right Now

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for assets that can grow…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Check Out This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a retail heavyweight that's breaking out in recent weeks.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Investing

3 Top REITs to Buy for March

| Chris MacDonald

These three top Canadian REITs stand out as buying opportunities for investors looking for upside in what can be viewed…

Read more »