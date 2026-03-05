Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 5

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 5

A rebound in oil and upbeat U.S. data helped the TSX recover from its recent slide, with today’s session hinging on mixed commodities, U.S., Israel-Iran conflict updates, and fresh earnings.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX rebounded 0.5% to 33,943, trimming its week to date losses as surging oil from the global conflicts and stronger U.S. data boosted sentiment.
  • SSR Mining jumped about 15% after agreeing to sell its 80% stake in Çöpler for $1.5 billion, while George Weston plunged on a steep earnings hit.
  • Canadian investors will watch mixed commodity moves, ongoing U.S., Israel-Iran conflict headlines, U.S. weekly jobless claims, and a busy TSX earnings slate today.

After falling sharply in the previous session, Canadian equities staged a recovery on Monday as surging oil prices amid the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in Western Asia, coupled with stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, boosted investors’ confidence. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 158 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 33,943, trimming the benchmark’s week-to-date losses to 1.2%.

On the one hand, shares of consumer staples and utility companies trended lower as investors rotated toward more cyclical and commodity-linked names. On the other hand, gains in other key market sectors, including technology, mining, and healthcare, helped the broader market index inch up.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) jumped by nearly 15% to $45.32 apiece, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in SSR stock came after the Denver-based precious metals mining firm entered into a binding agreement to sell its 80% stake in the Çöpler mine in Türkiye for $1.5 billion in cash. The entire purchase price is payable at closing, with a $100 million deposit and a reciprocal $50 million break fee, and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

SSR Mining’s management highlighted that the all-cash transaction could deliver significant net asset value and cash flow accretion relative to consensus estimates for the asset. The company also noted that proceeds will be used for reinvestment, capital returns, and accretive growth initiatives as it continues repositioning its portfolio toward the Americas. The sizable cash infusion and clearer strategic focus appeared to boost investor confidence, driving SSRM shares sharply higher.

Bitfarms, Shopify, and MDA Space were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 5.9% each.

On the flip side, George Weston (TSX:WN), WSP Global, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, and Trisura Group dived by at least 2.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Notably, this weakness in WN stock followed George Weston’s announcement of a sharp drop of nearly 58% year over year in its fourth-quarter net earnings available to common shareholders. The decline was largely driven by an unfavourable $388 million impact from the fair value adjustment of George Weston’s Trust Unit liability, compared with a big gain in the previous year. This steep decline in its bottom-line profit seemed to weigh on sentiment, pushing WN shares lower despite its strong underlying operating performance.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Barrick Mining, and Enbridge stood out as the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely mixed in early trading on Thursday, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. Oil and precious metals prices are expected to witness heightened volatility as investors continue to closely monitor escalating military developments in the Middle East and Western Asia, which don’t seem to be easing anytime soon.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest weekly unemployment claims from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events front, many TSX-listed companies, including South Bow, Ero Copper, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Methanex, Aecon Group, Headwater Exploration, Canadian Natural Resources, and Maple Leaf Foods, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today. These reports could keep their stocks in the spotlight throughout the session and add to the market volatility.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, MDA Space, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, MDA Space, Methanex, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfectly Suited for Retirees

| Demetris Afxentiou

Three top Canadian dividend stocks retirees can rely on: Enbridge, Fortis, and CIBC. Stable income, essential services, and long-term dividend…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 4

| Jitendra Parashar

A wave of risk aversion sent the TSX tumbling from record highs, while today’s tone may depend on oil’s strength,…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

A simple, beginner‑friendly breakdown of three Canadian dividend stocks that offer reliable income, stability, and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging oil prices and upbeat manufacturing data pushed the TSX to another record close, with investors expected to continue focusing…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest During Market Turbulence: Gold, Staples or Cash?

| Demetris Afxentiou

When market turbulence hits, investors rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Here’s where investors shift to.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Everyday Stocks That Can Defend Your Wealth, Too

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everyday stocks like utilities, grocers, and everyday staples provide a defensive moat for any portfolio and any market environment.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Pair These Stocks Together for Both Growth and Safety

| Demetris Afxentiou

A mix of defensive and growth‑oriented stocks can help investors build a portfolio that performs well in both stable and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After inflation concerns halted its rally, the TSX now faces a volatile open as crude oil soars on escalating global…

Read more »