3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 (Get In Now)

The Canadian benchmark index has sustained an upward trajectory in 2026, driven largely by the energy and basic materials sectors.

Canada’s benchmark index has continued its upward momentum in 2026, supported largely by strong performance in the energy and basic materials sectors. These industries have benefited from favourable commodity prices, which have pushed the index higher.

Notably, within the broader rally, some individual TSX stocks are doing far more than simply keeping pace with the market. A handful of companies have significantly outperformed the index, driven by strong revenue growth amid rising demand for their products and services. Moreover, the momentum in these TSX superstars will likely sustain in 2026.

With that background, here are the three TSX superstars that are backed by fundamentally strong businesses and have the potential to beat the market in 2026.

Top TSX stock #1

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is one of the top TSX superstars to consider now. It is one of the major beneficiaries of the global shift toward cleaner and more reliable energy sources. The uranium producer’s shares have already gained about 30.5% this year, yet the long-term investment case remains compelling.

Rising electricity demand, driven by the electrification of vehicles, decarbonization, and the rapid expansion of AI data centres, is strengthening the outlook for nuclear power and uranium supply.

Cameco owns some of the world’s highest-grade and lowest-cost uranium reserves, giving it a cost advantage through commodity cycles. Its stakes in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment also expand its presence across the nuclear fuel value chain and support its growth.

With disciplined production, long-term contracts, and strategic exposure to rising uranium demand, Cameco appears well-positioned to benefit from rising nuclear energy demand and deliver solid capital gains.

Top TSX stock #2

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another TSX stock that is beating the broader market by a wide margin in 2026. The company specializes in satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence. These are the areas seeing rapidly rising global demand.

Shares of this space technology company have climbed more than 61% year to date, and momentum may continue as governments increase spending on defence and space capabilities. By the end of fiscal 2025, MDA Space reported a backlog of about $4 billion, offering strong revenue visibility into 2026 and beyond. Its opportunity pipeline has also expanded to roughly $40 billion, including around $10 billion in projects where the company has already been shortlisted by government clients or where it expects follow-on work from existing customers.

With demand for space infrastructure and defence capabilities accelerating worldwide, MDA Space appears well-positioned for sustained expansion. Investments in next-generation space technologies, a growing presence in key markets, and strategic acquisitions supported by a solid balance sheet should help the company maintain profitable growth in the years ahead.

Top TSX stock #3

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is another top TSX stock with potential to deliver market-beating returns. The company operates across the energy infrastructure value chain, designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing equipment used in natural gas compression, processing, cryogenic systems, and water treatment. This vertically integrated approach allows Enerflex to participate in projects from initial engineering through long-term maintenance, helping deepen customer relationships while smoothing the effects of industry cycles.

A major growth engine is the company’s Energy Infrastructure (EI) segment, which ended Q4 with a backlog of $1.3 billion. A strong backlog and long-term contracts are likely to support its growth.

Meanwhile, the Engineered Systems (ES) division continues to show strong execution, supported by a $1.1 billion backlog at the end of Q4 2025 and a healthy pipeline of new bids. Orders for large compression and gas-processing projects in the U.S., particularly in the Permian Basin, are strengthening demand, alongside new long-term partnership agreements with midstream clients.

Enerflex is also expanding into electric power solutions tied to data centre growth, while its high-margin aftermarket services business adds stability to recurring revenue. Combined with strong utilization in its contract compression fleet, these factors position the company for solid earnings momentum in 2026.